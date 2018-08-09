Bitcoin investing made easy; these 2 factors may help to predict which way popular cryptocurrency moves next

The research paper penned by Yale University economics professor Aleh Tsyvinski and economics Ph.D. candidate Yukun Liu makes an attempt to formulate and find out potential indicators for cryptocurrency returns.

Bitcoin investing: Investing in cryptocurrencies is a tough game especially due to their regular wild swings. However, not anymore. A new report by two Yale University economists analyses historical price patterns and lists two indicators which can be used to get an idea which way the the popular cryptocurrency may move next. So, these indicators may help you in discovering the best time for investing in Bitcoin.

The paper analyses price data for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum. For Bitcoin time span begins 2011 and ends 2018. Ripple's XRP and Ethereum's ether data starts 2012 and ends 2015.

Even though the authors don’t guarantee the results, the two indicators can be fairly meaningful for telling about the next move to be made by Bitcoin in advance.

Momentum effect

Talking to CNBC, Tsyvinski shared if the price of the cryptocurrency witnessed sharp increase over the week, it’s most likely it will continue to rise in the coming week as well, at least in the near term. Just like bonds, stocks and other financial products, the pattern holds truth for Bitcoin as well.

Investor attention effect

The amount of hype around any cryptocurrency online gives a fair amount of idea how it will move in the coming days. More are the online searches about bitcoin, its price would rise in the coming few weeks.

Abruptness in Bitcoin’s nature

The famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin is known globally for its abrupt price swings. It being a virtual currency that is not backed by any government further worsens the case.

The evidence was once again on offer when the price of popular cryptocurrency plunged more than 8% on Wednesday following the reports the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed the verdict on latest financial product around the cryptocurrency.

However, it’s just one off incident as many other dramatic movements have been recorded in the Bitcoin’s history in the last couple of years. In 2017, Bitcoin price climbed to $19,000 in December the same year after beginning at under $1,000.

Bitcoin was trading at $6,299.18 up by 0.28% on CoinDesk today at the time of reporting.