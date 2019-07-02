Bitcoin falls below $10,000 mark; rebounds 30% from 2019 highs

The cryptocurrency has gained some steam of late after it hit ,880, its highest since January 2018, post social media giant Facebook launched its digital currency Libra. (Reuters File photo)

Bitcoin declined nearly 9 per cent Tuesday, falling below the psychological-$10,000-mark as losses recoiled to more than 30 per cent since the popular cryptocurrency touched an 18-month-high level previous week. However, the cryptocurrency recovered some lost ground in the afternoon trade as it traded down 6 per cent at $9,953.

The cryptocurrency has gained some steam of late after it hit $13,880, its highest since January 2018, post social media giant Facebook launched its digital currency Libra. The sentiment grew that Libra would help in adoption of virtual coins. Nonetheless, the traders ascribed the rise majorly to technical trading as they ruled out any other catalyst behind the immediate trigger.

Apart from Bitcoin, Etherum and Ripple’s XRP were the other major cryptocurrencies which also fell 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. The upward movement in Bitcoin has been basically seen since last week.

The fall over the weekends is at odds with recent moves higher on Saturday and Sunday. The rise in weekend activity since the start of the month of May account for about 40 per cent of Bitcoin’s price gains this year, the Bloomberg data said.

In June last week, Bitcoin prices jumped as much as 39 per cent to $13,852. It was the highest since January 2018. However, it later fell to over $1,800 within about 10 minutes in that day’s trade. Some moments later, the prominent virtual exchange Coinbase Inc. posted an outage on its consumer site. It was later resolved in under an hour. Swings continued Thursday, with the coin anywhere from down 15 per cent to 4.8 per cent. The volatility being seen in the virtual currency is near the highest levels being seen since early 2018, experts say. The analysts also say that this was likely a sign of things to come.