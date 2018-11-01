Bitcoin completes 10 years: How 15 paise investment became Rs 4 lakh; all you need to know

When it was first mined, its value was just ##IMG-CONTENT##.003 dollar or 15 paise per Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has completed ten years. Nobody knows for sure who invented it; it was just one person or a group of persons but it is known that Bitcoin was for the first time posted on a cryptography mailing list. When it was first mined, its value was just $0.003 dollar or 15 paise per Bitcoin. However, now, Bitcoin’s value is $6,366 or Rs 4,68,251.13.

On December 17, 2017, when it reached its highest price ever, it was trading at $19,343.04, which was about Rs 12 lakh. Bitcoin’s growth in rupee terms has been a whopping 31,21,67,233%.

Here’s all you need to know about Bitcoin