  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

By: |
January 6, 2021 11:08 AM

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800% since mid-March.

bitcoinThe world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December. 16. (Photo source: Reuters)

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800% since mid-March.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December. 16.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bitcoin breaks above $35000 to touch new high
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘buy’ on Marico with target price of Rs 470
2Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on Indraprastha Gas with TP of Rs 593
3Stocks in focus: HDFC Bank, HDFC, IndiGo, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank