Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

The world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December. 16. (Photo source: Reuters)

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800% since mid-March.

