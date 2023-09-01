Follow Us

Bisil Plast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BISIL PLAST LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.74 Closed
-1.69-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bisil Plast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.74₹1.74
₹1.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.33₹3.70
₹1.74
Open Price
₹1.74
Prev. Close
₹1.77
Volume
1,59,312

Bisil Plast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.74
  • R21.74
  • R31.74
  • Pivot
    1.74
  • S11.74
  • S21.74
  • S31.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.231.82
  • 100.221.84
  • 200.221.91
  • 500.232.11
  • 1000.261.95
  • 2000.321.51

Bisil Plast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.94-12.56-34.34152.17411.76411.76690.91
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Bisil Plast Ltd. Share Holdings

Bisil Plast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bisil Plast Ltd.

Bisil Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1986PLC009009 and registration number is 009009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suketu N Vaywala
    Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Khyati B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrish V Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bisil Plast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bisil Plast Ltd.?

The market cap of Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹9.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd. is 47.41 and PB ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd. is 11.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bisil Plast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bisil Plast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bisil Plast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

