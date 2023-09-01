What is the Market Cap of Bisil Plast Ltd.? The market cap of Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹9.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd. is 47.41 and PB ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd. is 11.24 as on .

What is the share price of Bisil Plast Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bisil Plast Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on .