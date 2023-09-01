Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Birla Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB2018PLC228915 and registration number is 228915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹80.56 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Birla Tyres Ltd. is -0.17 and PB ratio of Birla Tyres Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹5.80 and 52-week low of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹3.75 as on Aug 25, 2023.