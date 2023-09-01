Follow Us

Birla Tyres Ltd. Share Price

BIRLA TYRES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Birla Tyres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.65₹5.65
₹5.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.75₹5.80
₹5.65
Open Price
₹5.65
Prev. Close
₹5.65
Volume
0

Birla Tyres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.65
  • R25.65
  • R35.65
  • Pivot
    5.65
  • S15.65
  • S25.65
  • S35.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.55.23
  • 105.084.96
  • 204.964.74
  • 506.174.59
  • 10012.814.98
  • 20018.737.46

Birla Tyres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Birla Tyres Ltd. Share Holdings

Birla Tyres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Birla Tyres Ltd.

Birla Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB2018PLC228915 and registration number is 228915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manjushree Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Bihani
    Director
  • Mr. Uma Shankar Asopa
    Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Goenka
    Director

FAQs on Birla Tyres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Tyres Ltd.?

The market cap of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹80.56 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Tyres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Birla Tyres Ltd. is -0.17 and PB ratio of Birla Tyres Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Birla Tyres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Tyres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹5.80 and 52-week low of Birla Tyres Ltd. is ₹3.75 as on Aug 25, 2023.

