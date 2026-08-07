What is the share price of Birla Precision Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies is ₹35.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Birla Precision Technologies? The Birla Precision Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Precision Technologies? The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹232.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Precision Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Precision Technologies are ₹36.88 and ₹34.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Precision Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Precision Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹25.35 as on .

How has the Birla Precision Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Birla Precision Technologies has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -6.64% for the past month, -1.86% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -9.82% across 3 years, and 22.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies are 20.65 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global