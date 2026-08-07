Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Birla Precision Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES

Yash Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Birla Precision Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.27 Closed
1.32₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Birla Precision Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.80₹36.88
₹35.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.35₹54.50
₹35.27
Open Price
₹36.88
Prev. Close
₹34.81
Volume
2,313

Source: Dion Global

Birla Precision Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Birla Precision Technologies		3.25-6.64-1.86-2.49-17.48-9.8222.45
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Birla Precision Technologies has declined 17.48% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Precision Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Birla Precision Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Birla Precision Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.2734.53
1034.3334.6
2035.3635.14
5037.4936.1
10035.5236.67
20038.6938.49

Source: Dion Global

Birla Precision Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Birla Precision Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Birla Precision Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTBirla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTBirla Precision Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTBirla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 05:00 AM IST ISTBirla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 04:58 AM IST ISTBirla Precision Tech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Birla Precision Technologies

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1986PLC041214 and registration number is 041214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vedant Birla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Chander Prem
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santhosh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Thapa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Raji Vishwanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Paramasivan Angala Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaleginanaoor Chandrashekhar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tulsi Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Birla Precision Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Birla Precision Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies is ₹35.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Birla Precision Technologies?

The Birla Precision Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Precision Technologies?

The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹232.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Precision Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Precision Technologies are ₹36.88 and ₹34.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Precision Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Precision Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹25.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Birla Precision Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Birla Precision Technologies has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -6.64% for the past month, -1.86% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -9.82% across 3 years, and 22.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies are 20.65 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Birla Precision Technologies News

More Birla Precision Technologies News
Market Pulse