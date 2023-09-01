Follow Us

BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.35 Closed
-0.85-0.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.05₹45.99
₹44.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.20₹53.90
₹44.35
Open Price
₹45.99
Prev. Close
₹44.73
Volume
37,403

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.77
  • R246.85
  • R347.71
  • Pivot
    44.91
  • S143.83
  • S242.97
  • S341.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54044.15
  • 1039.7744.21
  • 2042.344.68
  • 5039.0244
  • 10035.8442.16
  • 20034.8440.06

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.35-10.8013.3732.3938.16684.96165.57
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1986PLC041214 and registration number is 041214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vedant Birla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Santhosh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Tulsi Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Raghava Dorai Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Thapa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Raji Vishwanathan
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹289.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹53.90 and 52-week low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹28.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

