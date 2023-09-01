Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|-10.80
|13.37
|32.39
|38.16
|684.96
|165.57
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1986PLC041214 and registration number is 041214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹289.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹53.90 and 52-week low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹28.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.