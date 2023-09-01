What is the Market Cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹289.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 25.35 and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is 2.18 as on .

What is the share price of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on .