Here's the live share price of Birla Precision Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Birla Precision Technologies
|3.25
|-6.64
|-1.86
|-2.49
|-17.48
|-9.82
|22.45
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Birla Precision Technologies has declined 17.48% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Precision Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.27
|34.53
|10
|34.33
|34.6
|20
|35.36
|35.14
|50
|37.49
|36.1
|100
|35.52
|36.67
|200
|38.69
|38.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Birla Precision Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Birla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Birla Precision Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Birla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 05:00 AM IST IST
|Birla Precision Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 04:58 AM IST IST
|Birla Precision Tech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1986PLC041214 and registration number is 041214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Precision Technologies is ₹35.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Precision Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹232.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Precision Technologies are ₹36.88 and ₹34.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Precision Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Birla Precision Technologies is ₹25.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Precision Technologies has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -6.64% for the past month, -1.86% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -9.82% across 3 years, and 22.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies are 20.65 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global