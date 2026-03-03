Facebook Pixel Code
Biopol Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIOPOL CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Biopol Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.25 Closed
-3.55₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Biopol Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.75₹93.80
₹92.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.75₹111.00
₹92.25
Open Price
₹89.60
Prev. Close
₹95.65
Volume
37,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Biopol Chemicals has declined 2.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.56%.

Biopol Chemicals’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Biopol Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Biopol Chemicals		-1.97-12.56-12.56-12.56-12.56-4.38-2.65
Pidilite Industries		-1.012.64-0.89-5.829.318.1210.68
Apar Industries		-1.219.5822.6536.0184.0866.8587.68
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.271.67-1.40-2.04-3.671.5139.85
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7617.0012.3213.49-7.39-7.82
Anupam Rasayan India		-4.03-3.03-2.8910.1271.6818.2718.24
Aether Industries		-3.40-7.406.5323.294.041.663.78
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.445.53-8.5931.10109.3747.9635.95
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		10.670.85-4.88-13.57-4.91-3.35-2.03
Clean Science & Technology		2.28-9.71-17.11-36.78-35.14-19.08-14.08
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.274.74-4.59-16.06-9.11-6.41-3.64
Neogen Chemicals		2.593.5326.54-6.63-16.392.299.18
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.67-14.63-8.80-32.8200.910.54
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.74-6.41-18.309.2460.86-14.66-12.73
Rossari Biotech		-2.87-9.73-19.94-23.63-18.92-7.45-14.03
Fineotex Chemical		-5.48-2.84-5.83-4.550.96-0.7427.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.75-4.08-18.76-38.58-13.15-0.2713.11
Paushak		-9.68-10.29-24.04-25.98-25.98-9.54-5.84
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		-2.69-12.65-24.25-25.67-13.33-16.00-18.29
DMCC Speciality Chemicals		2.371.04-18.91-31.32-23.24-4.02-6.28

Over the last one year, Biopol Chemicals has declined 12.56% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Biopol Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).

Biopol Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Biopol Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.0895.35
1096.8896.65
2048.440
5019.380
1009.690
2004.840

Biopol Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

About Biopol Chemicals

Biopol Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20297GJ2023PLC140117 and registration number is 140117. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Santanu Sarkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Sarkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Preety Priya Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushikkumar Vasantbhai Darji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Biopol Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Biopol Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biopol Chemicals is ₹92.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Biopol Chemicals?

The Biopol Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biopol Chemicals?

The market cap of Biopol Chemicals is ₹99.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Biopol Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Biopol Chemicals are ₹93.80 and ₹84.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biopol Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biopol Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biopol Chemicals is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Biopol Chemicals is ₹84.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Biopol Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Biopol Chemicals has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, -12.56% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -12.56% over 1 year, -4.38% across 3 years, and -2.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biopol Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biopol Chemicals are 0.00 and 4.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Biopol Chemicals News

