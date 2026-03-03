Here's the live share price of Biopol Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Biopol Chemicals has declined 2.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.56%.
Biopol Chemicals’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Biopol Chemicals
|-1.97
|-12.56
|-12.56
|-12.56
|-12.56
|-4.38
|-2.65
|Pidilite Industries
|-1.01
|2.64
|-0.89
|-5.82
|9.31
|8.12
|10.68
|Apar Industries
|-1.21
|9.58
|22.65
|36.01
|84.08
|66.85
|87.68
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.27
|1.67
|-1.40
|-2.04
|-3.67
|1.51
|39.85
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.76
|17.00
|12.32
|13.49
|-7.39
|-7.82
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-4.03
|-3.03
|-2.89
|10.12
|71.68
|18.27
|18.24
|Aether Industries
|-3.40
|-7.40
|6.53
|23.29
|4.04
|1.66
|3.78
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.44
|5.53
|-8.59
|31.10
|109.37
|47.96
|35.95
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|10.67
|0.85
|-4.88
|-13.57
|-4.91
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.28
|-9.71
|-17.11
|-36.78
|-35.14
|-19.08
|-14.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.27
|4.74
|-4.59
|-16.06
|-9.11
|-6.41
|-3.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|2.59
|3.53
|26.54
|-6.63
|-16.39
|2.29
|9.18
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.67
|-14.63
|-8.80
|-32.82
|0
|0.91
|0.54
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.74
|-6.41
|-18.30
|9.24
|60.86
|-14.66
|-12.73
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.87
|-9.73
|-19.94
|-23.63
|-18.92
|-7.45
|-14.03
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.48
|-2.84
|-5.83
|-4.55
|0.96
|-0.74
|27.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.75
|-4.08
|-18.76
|-38.58
|-13.15
|-0.27
|13.11
|Paushak
|-9.68
|-10.29
|-24.04
|-25.98
|-25.98
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.69
|-12.65
|-24.25
|-25.67
|-13.33
|-16.00
|-18.29
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|2.37
|1.04
|-18.91
|-31.32
|-23.24
|-4.02
|-6.28
Over the last one year, Biopol Chemicals has declined 12.56% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Biopol Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.08
|95.35
|10
|96.88
|96.65
|20
|48.44
|0
|50
|19.38
|0
|100
|9.69
|0
|200
|4.84
|0
Biopol Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20297GJ2023PLC140117 and registration number is 140117. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biopol Chemicals is ₹92.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Biopol Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Biopol Chemicals is ₹99.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Biopol Chemicals are ₹93.80 and ₹84.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biopol Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biopol Chemicals is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Biopol Chemicals is ₹84.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Biopol Chemicals has shown returns of -3.55% over the past day, -12.56% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -12.56% over 1 year, -4.38% across 3 years, and -2.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biopol Chemicals are 0.00 and 4.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.