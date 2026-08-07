What is the share price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Biogen Pharmachem Industries? The Biogen Pharmachem Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries? The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹29.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Biogen Pharmachem Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are ₹0.30 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biogen Pharmachem Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.27 as on .

How has the Biogen Pharmachem Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Biogen Pharmachem Industries has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -9.68% for the past month, -31.94% over 3 months, -64.49% over 1 year, -24.86% across 3 years, and -21.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are -186.67 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global