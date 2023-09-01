Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.53
|20.31
|10.00
|-14.44
|266.67
|305.26
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1995PLC026702 and registration number is 026702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹50.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is 20.48 and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹1.26 and 52-week low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.