Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Share Price

BIOGEN PHARMACHEM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.77 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.74₹0.78
₹0.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.53₹1.26
₹0.77
Open Price
₹0.78
Prev. Close
₹0.77
Volume
22,57,689

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.79
  • R20.8
  • R30.83
  • Pivot
    0.76
  • S10.75
  • S20.72
  • S30.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.780.78
  • 100.80.78
  • 200.830.78
  • 500.890.78
  • 1000.930.77
  • 2001.130.78

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.5320.3110.00-14.44266.67305.26
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1995PLC026702 and registration number is 026702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Makadiya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Udaybhai Arvindbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Manishaben Manishkumar Muchhala
    Director
  • Mr. Niraj Vaghela
    Director

FAQs on Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹50.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is 20.48 and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹1.26 and 52-week low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is ₹.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

