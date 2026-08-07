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Biogen Pharmachem Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIOGEN PHARMACHEM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.28 Closed
-3.45₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Biogen Pharmachem Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.28₹0.30
₹0.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹0.81
₹0.28
Open Price
₹0.29
Prev. Close
₹0.29
Volume
25,00,585

Source: Dion Global

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Biogen Pharmachem Industries		-3.45-9.68-31.94-52.65-64.49-24.86-21.56
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Biogen Pharmachem Industries has declined 64.49% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Biogen Pharmachem Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.30.29
100.30.3
200.30.3
500.320.33
1000.380.38
2000.510.48

Source: Dion Global

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Biogen Pharmachem Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Biogen Pharmachem Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTBiogen Pharmachem - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTBiogen Pharmachem - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTBiogen Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTBiogen Pharmachem - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
Jul 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTBiogen Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Biogen Pharmachem Industries

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1995PLC026702 and registration number is 026702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kelash Bunkar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chandrakant Govindbhai Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Chhayaben Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Vaniya
    Director
  • Mr. Aman Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Harshadkumar Rathod
    Director

FAQs on Biogen Pharmachem Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

The Biogen Pharmachem Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹29.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are ₹0.30 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biogen Pharmachem Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Biogen Pharmachem Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Biogen Pharmachem Industries has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -9.68% for the past month, -31.94% over 3 months, -64.49% over 1 year, -24.86% across 3 years, and -21.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are -186.67 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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