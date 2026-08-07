Here's the live share price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|-3.45
|-9.68
|-31.94
|-52.65
|-64.49
|-24.86
|-21.56
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Biogen Pharmachem Industries has declined 64.49% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Biogen Pharmachem Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.3
|0.29
|10
|0.3
|0.3
|20
|0.3
|0.3
|50
|0.32
|0.33
|100
|0.38
|0.38
|200
|0.51
|0.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Biogen Pharmachem Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Biogen Pharmachem - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Biogen Pharmachem - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Biogen Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Biogen Pharmachem - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Biogen Pharmachem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1995PLC026702 and registration number is 026702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biogen Pharmachem Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹29.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are ₹0.30 and ₹0.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biogen Pharmachem Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.81 and 52-week low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries is ₹0.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biogen Pharmachem Industries has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -9.68% for the past month, -31.94% over 3 months, -64.49% over 1 year, -24.86% across 3 years, and -21.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries are -186.67 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global