Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MP1985PLC002709 and registration number is 002709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹78.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 131.47 and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹48.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.