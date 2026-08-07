Here's the live share price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1.10
|-3.90
|-7.46
|-14.59
|-25.00
|-11.08
|-14.12
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has declined 25.00% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.48
|32.46
|10
|32.65
|32.61
|20
|33.13
|33.02
|50
|34.27
|33.56
|100
|33.08
|33.87
|200
|34.47
|35.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Biofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No. 02/2026-27) Of The Company
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Biofil Chem.&Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Biofil Chem.&Pharma. - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Biofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday 30Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
|May 21, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Biofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No.01/2026-27) Of The Company S
Source: Dion Global
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MP1985PLC002709 and registration number is 002709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹32.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹33.19 and ₹31.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹46.82 and 52-week low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and -14.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 18.85 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global