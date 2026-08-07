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Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.25 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.49₹33.19
₹32.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.60₹46.82
₹32.25
Open Price
₹31.49
Prev. Close
₹32.55
Volume
1,360

Source: Dion Global

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		1.10-3.90-7.46-14.59-25.00-11.08-14.12
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has declined 25.00% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.4832.46
1032.6532.61
2033.1333.02
5034.2733.56
10033.0833.87
20034.4735.81

Source: Dion Global

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTBiofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No. 02/2026-27) Of The Company
Jul 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTBiofil Chem.&Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTBiofil Chem.&Pharma. - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTBiofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday 30Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
May 21, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTBiofil Chem.&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No.01/2026-27) Of The Company S

Source: Dion Global

About Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MP1985PLC002709 and registration number is 002709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Smitesh Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Meet Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satish Beohar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Ramawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gayatri Padiyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹32.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹33.19 and ₹31.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹46.82 and 52-week low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and -14.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 18.85 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals News

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