Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BIOFIL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.25 Closed
0.630.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.90₹48.55
₹48.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.30₹65.00
₹48.25
Open Price
₹48.20
Prev. Close
₹47.95
Volume
16,006

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.6
  • R248.9
  • R349.25
  • Pivot
    48.25
  • S147.95
  • S247.6
  • S347.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54847.83
  • 1048.2847.3
  • 2048.446.73
  • 5050.5945.96
  • 10051.8345.89
  • 20059.3547.66

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.683.219.407.21-8.5249.07392.86
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MP1985PLC002709 and registration number is 002709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Romil Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shaila Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Beohar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Ramawat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹78.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 131.47 and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹48.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

