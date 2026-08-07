What is the share price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹32.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are ₹33.19 and ₹31.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹46.82 and 52-week low of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on .

How has the Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and -14.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are 18.85 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global