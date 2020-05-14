Stocks in focus: Biocon, Indiabulls Real Estate, PFC, REC among stocks to hog limelight today

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Nifty futures were trading lower at 9,245 on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a weak start for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 283.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 232.65 crore on net basis on Wednesday, according to the provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). “The global weakness and first round of stimulus announcements are not being encouraged with respect to markets so we expect a weak opening. Failure of crossing key resistance of 9500 levels yesterday and weekly expiry will further increase volatility,” Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, said.

Biocon, Indiabulls Real Estate: Aavas Financiers, Biocon, Escorts, Indiabulls Real Estate, Escorts, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Lifespace and Tata Consumer Products are among 18 companies that are slated to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company informed that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its formulations Srikakilum plant located in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh.

PFC, REC: The government has announced a fresh loan of Rs 90,000 crore through PFC-REC to salvage the state-run power distribution companies (discom), which, in turn, also reduces receivables of electricity generation companies.

NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs 30,000 crores liquidity facility for NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs. On top of that, Rs 45,000 crores have also been awarded for partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs.

Real estate companies: The government has made Force majeure applicable for the projects registered on or before March 25. Hereafter, suo moto extension of 6 months has been given on the completion date of those projects, consequently, the extension of registration and completion date of the real estate projects under RERA is given.