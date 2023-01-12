Biocon, Elin, KfinTech, Gland Pharma among 28 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows, 30 rise to 52-week highs

The domestic indices were trading broadly lower on Thursday. NSE Nifty touched the day’s low falling 97.75 pts or 0.55% to 17,797.95. The BSE Sensex dropped 364.28 or 0.61% to 59,741.22. Most of the broader market indices were trading in red with Bank Nifty falling over half a percent. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the most active equities on Nifty.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Ultra Tech Cement, SBI Life and JSW Steel were the top Nifty50 performers while Divis Lab, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), BPCL and Hindalco were the top laggards.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 30 stocks rose to hit 52-week highs. 3P Land Holdings, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Archean Chemical Industries, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, CARE Ratings, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Donear Industries, Foods & Inns, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects and GRP were among those that highs.

On the flip side, 28 stocks fell to hit 52-week lows. Avonmore Capital & Management Services, Biocon, Carysil, Clariant Chemicals (India), Elin Electronics, Entertainment Network (India), Gland Pharma, Hubtown, Kfin Technologies and Laurus Labs were among these scrips.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 96 stocks hit a 52-week highs. 52 3PLAND, AARTECH, AAYUSH, ABIRAFN, ABVL, ACI, ADCON, ADVLIFE, AEPL and AFFORDABLE were among those that highs. Alternatively, GPG, AVEER, BIOCON, CARYSIL, CCCL, ELIN, ENIL, FSC, GAYATRIBI and GGENG hit 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Kanpur Plastipack, 5Paisa Capital , Radhika Jeweltech, Bayer Cropscience, Cantabil Retail India, Raj Rayon Industries, Bhagyanagar India, Sat Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and GM Breweries were the top volume gainers of NSE. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the volume toppers on BSE.