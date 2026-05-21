Bio Medica Laboratories has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹132.00-139.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|0.92
|12.92
|8.54
|5.65
|8.57
|26.11
|22.31
|Divi's Laboratories
|-0.41
|9.66
|9.53
|8.16
|5.2
|28.28
|11.27
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.57
|7.1
|2.82
|20.15
|34.67
|38.43
|26.61
|Cipla
|-2.59
|13.55
|5.5
|-7.43
|-5.59
|14.8
|8.65
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1.4
|8.3
|1.11
|6.27
|7.94
|14.03
|4.77
|Mankind Pharma
|4.94
|17.45
|26.25
|15.24
|2.07
|24.76
|12.68
|Zydus Lifesciences
|4.96
|12.09
|14.64
|12.61
|17
|27.16
|11.07
|Lupin
|1.21
|-1.12
|1.97
|12.62
|14.5
|43.44
|13.67
|Aurobindo Pharma
|0.44
|9.04
|31.89
|25.84
|26.03
|36.04
|8.15
|Laurus Labs
|3.47
|22.14
|33.83
|39.14
|127.97
|63.38
|23.09
|Biocon
|3.27
|19.7
|11.61
|9.03
|27.02
|21.63
|2.44
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|1.64
|6.53
|16.66
|29
|65.2
|57.75
|31.42
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.51
|-4.56
|-0.98
|-4.62
|1.16
|18.68
|12.7
|Abbott India
|-0.27
|8.12
|3.68
|-7.2
|-12.69
|8.69
|11.37
|Anthem Biosciences
|-4.83
|5.79
|12.08
|22.89
|6.87
|2.24
|1.34
|Ipca Laboratories
|3.96
|11.52
|11.73
|14.03
|11.91
|34.14
|8.32
|Ajanta Pharma
|-2.16
|14.24
|7.06
|28.29
|20.88
|34.4
|19.77
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.89
|-3.32
|-11.06
|-6.05
|-21.36
|21.77
|9.9
|Gland Pharma
|17.05
|24.75
|23.24
|22.77
|41.4
|35.48
|-6.8
Source: Dion Global
Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230MP2015PLC034576 and registration number is 034576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global