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Bio Medica Laboratories Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Bio Medica Laboratories has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 132.00-139.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Bio Medica Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Bio Medica Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		0.9212.928.545.658.5726.1122.31
Divi's Laboratories		-0.419.669.538.165.228.2811.27
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		0.577.12.8220.1534.6738.4326.61
Cipla		-2.5913.555.5-7.43-5.5914.88.65
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1.48.31.116.277.9414.034.77
Mankind Pharma		4.9417.4526.2515.242.0724.7612.68
Zydus Lifesciences		4.9612.0914.6412.611727.1611.07
Lupin		1.21-1.121.9712.6214.543.4413.67
Aurobindo Pharma		0.449.0431.8925.8426.0336.048.15
Laurus Labs		3.4722.1433.8339.14127.9763.3823.09
Biocon		3.2719.711.619.0327.0221.632.44
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		1.646.5316.662965.257.7531.42
Alkem Laboratories		-2.51-4.56-0.98-4.621.1618.6812.7
Abbott India		-0.278.123.68-7.2-12.698.6911.37
Anthem Biosciences		-4.835.7912.0822.896.872.241.34
Ipca Laboratories		3.9611.5211.7314.0311.9134.148.32
Ajanta Pharma		-2.1614.247.0628.2920.8834.419.77
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.89-3.32-11.06-6.05-21.3621.779.9
Gland Pharma		17.0524.7523.2422.7741.435.48-6.8

Source: Dion Global

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About Bio Medica Laboratories

Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230MP2015PLC034576 and registration number is 034576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Mahajan
    Director
  • Ms. Divya Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Bansal
    Independent Director

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