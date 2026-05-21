Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230MP2015PLC034576 and registration number is 034576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.