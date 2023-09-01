Follow Us

BINNY MILLS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Binny Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹118.20
₹108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.25₹186.00
₹108.00
Open Price
₹118.20
Prev. Close
₹108.00
Volume
0

Binny Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1114.8
  • R2121.6
  • R3125
  • Pivot
    111.4
  • S1104.6
  • S2101.2
  • S394.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5134.77110.67
  • 10131.26111.2
  • 20136.62111.56
  • 50139.07114.72
  • 100127.63115.22
  • 200134.58116.52

Binny Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.753.80-25.478.00-17.0516.88-30.95
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Binny Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Binny Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Binny Mills Ltd.

Binny Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN2007PLC065807 and registration number is 065807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V R Venkataachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. V Rajasekaran
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Samyuktha
    Director
  • Mr. V Sengutuvan
    Director
  • Mr. S Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. N Jaiganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Varatharajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Binny Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹34.44 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binny Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Binny Mills Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Binny Mills Ltd. is -0.21 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Binny Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binny Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹186.00 and 52-week low of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹82.25 as on Aug 17, 2023.

