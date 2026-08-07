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Binny Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

BINNY MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Binny Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹340.00 Closed
-3.27₹ -11.50
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Binny Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.00₹360.00
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.35₹379.25
₹340.00
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹351.50
Volume
310

Source: Dion Global

Binny Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Binny Mills		0-6.5413.334.923.7743.8829.06
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Binny Mills has gained 3.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Binny Mills has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Binny Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Binny Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5354.37347.22
10337.23337.23
20308.25322.37
50306.62302.75
100277.4284.2
200264.24254.71

Source: Dion Global

Binny Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Binny Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.93%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Binny Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTBinny Mills - SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON 31-08-2026 AT 11.30 A.M. THROUGH VC/OAVM MODE.
Aug 05, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTBinny Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTBinny Mills - Corporate Action-Fixes Book Closure For 19Th AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTBinny Mills - Result-Approved Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTBinny Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Binny Mills

Binny Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN2007PLC065807 and registration number is 065807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V R Venkataachalam
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. V Samyuktha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T Yeswanth
    Director
  • Mr. M Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Perumal Viyash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richard Henry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwath Naroth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Binny Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Binny Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Mills is ₹340.00 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Binny Mills?

The Binny Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Mills?

The market cap of Binny Mills is ₹87.83 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Binny Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Binny Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹340.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binny Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Mills is ₹379.25 and 52-week low of Binny Mills is ₹169.35 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the Binny Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Binny Mills has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, 13.33% over 3 months, 3.77% over 1 year, 43.88% across 3 years, and 29.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Binny Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binny Mills are -4.56 and -0.35 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Binny Mills News

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