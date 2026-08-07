Here's the live share price of Binny Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Binny Mills
|0
|-6.54
|13.33
|4.92
|3.77
|43.88
|29.06
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Binny Mills has gained 3.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Binny Mills has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|354.37
|347.22
|10
|337.23
|337.23
|20
|308.25
|322.37
|50
|306.62
|302.75
|100
|277.4
|284.2
|200
|264.24
|254.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Binny Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.93%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Binny Mills - SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON 31-08-2026 AT 11.30 A.M. THROUGH VC/OAVM MODE.
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Binny Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Binny Mills - Corporate Action-Fixes Book Closure For 19Th AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Binny Mills - Result-Approved Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Binny Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Binny Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN2007PLC065807 and registration number is 065807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Mills is ₹340.00 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Binny Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Binny Mills is ₹87.83 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Binny Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹340.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Mills is ₹379.25 and 52-week low of Binny Mills is ₹169.35 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Binny Mills has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, 13.33% over 3 months, 3.77% over 1 year, 43.88% across 3 years, and 29.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binny Mills are -4.56 and -0.35 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global