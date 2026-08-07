What is the share price of Binny Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Mills is ₹340.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Binny Mills? The Binny Mills is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Mills? The market cap of Binny Mills is ₹87.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Binny Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Binny Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹340.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binny Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Mills is ₹379.25 and 52-week low of Binny Mills is ₹169.35 as on .

How has the Binny Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Binny Mills has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, 13.33% over 3 months, 3.77% over 1 year, 43.88% across 3 years, and 29.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Binny Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binny Mills are -4.56 and -0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global