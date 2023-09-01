Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Binny Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120TN2007PLC065807 and registration number is 065807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹34.44 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Binny Mills Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Binny Mills Ltd. is -0.21 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹186.00 and 52-week low of Binny Mills Ltd. is ₹82.25 as on Aug 17, 2023.