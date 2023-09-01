What is the Market Cap of Binny Ltd.? The market cap of Binny Ltd. is ₹527.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binny Ltd.? P/E ratio of Binny Ltd. is 6.69 and PB ratio of Binny Ltd. is 1.61 as on .

What is the share price of Binny Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Ltd. is ₹236.35 as on .