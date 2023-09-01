Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Binny Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1969PLC005736 and registration number is 005736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Binny Ltd. is ₹527.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Binny Ltd. is 6.69 and PB ratio of Binny Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Ltd. is ₹236.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Ltd. is ₹453.80 and 52-week low of Binny Ltd. is ₹220.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.