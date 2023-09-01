Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Binny Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BINNY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹236.35 Closed
-0.53-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Binny Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.30₹245.00
₹236.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.00₹453.80
₹236.35
Open Price
₹245.00
Prev. Close
₹237.60
Volume
11,608

Binny Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1242.23
  • R2249.47
  • R3253.93
  • Pivot
    237.77
  • S1230.53
  • S2226.07
  • S3218.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5359.7237.53
  • 10342.9239.84
  • 20338.76244.24
  • 50358.42252.47
  • 100305.82262.8
  • 200310.84275.5

Binny Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36
0.751.23-22.742.1058.97393.33163.81

Binny Ltd. Share Holdings

Binny Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
18 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Binny Ltd.

Binny Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1969PLC005736 and registration number is 005736. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Nandagopal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Nandagopal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T Krishnamurthy
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Justice S Jagadeesan
    Director
  • Mr. R Arunkumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Sathya
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhaneswari Nandagopal
    Director

FAQs on Binny Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Ltd.?

The market cap of Binny Ltd. is ₹527.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binny Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Binny Ltd. is 6.69 and PB ratio of Binny Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Binny Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binny Ltd. is ₹236.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binny Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binny Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binny Ltd. is ₹453.80 and 52-week low of Binny Ltd. is ₹220.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data