Bindal Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BINDAL EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.00 Closed
4.480.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bindal Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.30₹21.00
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.75₹23.00
₹21.00
Open Price
₹17.30
Prev. Close
₹20.10
Volume
16,000

Bindal Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.23
  • R223.47
  • R325.93
  • Pivot
    19.77
  • S118.53
  • S216.07
  • S314.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.321.48
  • 1017.1720.92
  • 2012.4518.55
  • 508.6814.72
  • 10013.8915.31
  • 2009.030

Bindal Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.484.48-8.50-6.046.33136.4981.03
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Bindal Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Bindal Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
07 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Bindal Exports Ltd.

Bindal Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050915 and registration number is 050915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindrakumar Arya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Ravindra Arya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Apurva Ravindra Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Joshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Hiral Vaghasiya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Bindal Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bindal Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹9.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bindal Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bindal Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bindal Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

