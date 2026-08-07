What is the share price of Bindal Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bindal Exports? The Bindal Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bindal Exports? The market cap of Bindal Exports is ₹12.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bindal Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bindal Exports are ₹27.80 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bindal Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bindal Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 and 52-week low of Bindal Exports is ₹25.38 as on .

How has the Bindal Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Bindal Exports has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 4.08% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 28.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bindal Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bindal Exports are 45.57 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global