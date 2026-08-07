Here's the live share price of Bindal Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bindal Exports
|0
|0
|0
|9.54
|4.08
|11.42
|28.71
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bindal Exports has gained 4.08% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bindal Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.92
|26.77
|10
|26.14
|25.81
|20
|23.1
|23.96
|50
|18.94
|19.91
|100
|14.28
|18.1
|200
|12.58
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bindal Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Bindal Exports - Results-Financial Result 03/31/2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Bindal Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Result For FY 2025-26.
|May 23, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Bindal Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Result
|Apr 15, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Bindal Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 10, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Bindal Exports - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Bindal Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050915 and registration number is 050915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Bindal Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bindal Exports is ₹12.79 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bindal Exports are ₹27.80 and ₹27.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bindal Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 and 52-week low of Bindal Exports is ₹25.38 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Bindal Exports has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 4.08% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 28.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bindal Exports are 45.57 and 1.39 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global