Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.48
|4.48
|-8.50
|-6.04
|6.33
|136.49
|81.03
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|07 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Bindal Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050915 and registration number is 050915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹9.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bindal Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Bindal Exports Ltd. is ₹19.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.