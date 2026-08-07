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Bindal Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

BINDAL EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bindal Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.80 Closed
4.51₹ 1.20
As on Jun 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bindal Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.80₹27.80
₹27.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.38₹27.80
₹27.80
Open Price
₹27.80
Prev. Close
₹26.60
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Bindal Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bindal Exports		0009.544.0811.4228.71
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bindal Exports has gained 4.08% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bindal Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Bindal Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bindal Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9226.77
1026.1425.81
2023.123.96
5018.9419.91
10014.2818.1
20012.580

Source: Dion Global

Bindal Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bindal Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bindal Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTBindal Exports - Results-Financial Result 03/31/2026
May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTBindal Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for For Financial Result For FY 2025-26.
May 23, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTBindal Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Result
Apr 15, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTBindal Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 10, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTBindal Exports - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Bindal Exports

Bindal Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050915 and registration number is 050915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindrakumar Kanhaiyalal Arya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Ravindra Arya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Apurva Ravindra Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adityabhai Jagdishbhai Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bindal Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Bindal Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 as on Jun 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bindal Exports?

The Bindal Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bindal Exports?

The market cap of Bindal Exports is ₹12.79 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bindal Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bindal Exports are ₹27.80 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bindal Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bindal Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bindal Exports is ₹27.80 and 52-week low of Bindal Exports is ₹25.38 as on Jun 30, 2026.

How has the Bindal Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bindal Exports has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 4.08% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 28.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bindal Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bindal Exports are 45.57 and 1.39 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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