What is the Market Cap of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.? The market cap of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹64.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.? P/E ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is 11.88 and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹900.00 as on .