Here's the live share price of Binayak Tex Processors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Binayak Tex Processors
|0
|-3.73
|-25.79
|-30.40
|-31.33
|21.10
|1.59
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Binayak Tex Processors has declined 31.33% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Binayak Tex Processors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,641.98
|1,628.39
|10
|1,651.99
|1,648.04
|20
|1,687.76
|1,704
|50
|1,957.08
|1,879.06
|100
|2,169.1
|1,997.29
|200
|2,052.35
|1,949.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Binayak Tex Processors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Binayak Tex Processo - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Approve The Unaudited Financials Along With Limited Review Report Fo
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Binayak Tex Processo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Binayak Tex Processo - Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Binayak Tex Processo - Audited Result For The 31St March 2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Binayak Tex Processo - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Result For The Financial Year 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030245 and registration number is 030245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other household equipment in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,600.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Binayak Tex Processors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹113.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Binayak Tex Processors are ₹1,600.05 and ₹1,600.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binayak Tex Processors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹2,916.95 and 52-week low of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,579.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Binayak Tex Processors has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -25.79% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, 21.1% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors are 57.62 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global