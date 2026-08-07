What is the share price of Binayak Tex Processors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,600.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Binayak Tex Processors? The Binayak Tex Processors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Binayak Tex Processors? The market cap of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹113.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Binayak Tex Processors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Binayak Tex Processors are ₹1,600.05 and ₹1,600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binayak Tex Processors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binayak Tex Processors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹2,916.95 and 52-week low of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,579.00 as on .

How has the Binayak Tex Processors performed historically in terms of returns? The Binayak Tex Processors has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -25.79% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, 21.1% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors are 57.62 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global