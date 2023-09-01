Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹900.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹900.00₹900.00
₹900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹620.00₹990.00
₹900.00
Open Price
₹900.00
Prev. Close
₹900.00
Volume
0

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1900
  • R2900
  • R3900
  • Pivot
    900
  • S1900
  • S2900
  • S3900

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5866.8906.33
  • 10868.33887.61
  • 20880.96864.01
  • 50804.09840.01
  • 100791.63829
  • 200861.48820.63

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.33-2.2320.003.45168.6673.59
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Share Holdings

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030245 and registration number is 030245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradipkumar Pacheriwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Heeradevi Pradip Kumar Pacheriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Ramprakash Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Kundanlal Lahoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Kumar Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yuvraj Vijay Bangera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.?

The market cap of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹64.02 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is 11.88 and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹900.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹990.00 and 52-week low of Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is ₹620.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data