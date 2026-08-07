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Binayak Tex Processors Share Price

NSE
BSE

BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Binayak Tex Processors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,600.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Binayak Tex Processors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,600.05₹1,600.05
₹1,600.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,579.00₹2,916.95
₹1,600.05
Open Price
₹1,600.05
Prev. Close
₹1,600.05
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Binayak Tex Processors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Binayak Tex Processors		0-3.73-25.79-30.40-31.3321.101.59
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Binayak Tex Processors has declined 31.33% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Binayak Tex Processors has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Binayak Tex Processors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Binayak Tex Processors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,641.981,628.39
101,651.991,648.04
201,687.761,704
501,957.081,879.06
1002,169.11,997.29
2002,052.351,949.85

Source: Dion Global

Binayak Tex Processors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Binayak Tex Processors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Binayak Tex Processors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTBinayak Tex Processo - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Approve The Unaudited Financials Along With Limited Review Report Fo
Jul 09, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTBinayak Tex Processo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTBinayak Tex Processo - Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
May 25, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTBinayak Tex Processo - Audited Result For The 31St March 2026
May 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTBinayak Tex Processo - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Result For The Financial Year 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Binayak Tex Processors

Binayak Tex Processors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1983PLC030245 and registration number is 030245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other household equipment in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradipkumar Pacheriwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Heeradevi Pradip Kumar Pacheriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Ramprakash Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Kundanlal Lahoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Kumar Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yuvraj Vijay Bangera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Binayak Tex Processors Share Price

What is the share price of Binayak Tex Processors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,600.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Binayak Tex Processors?

The Binayak Tex Processors is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Binayak Tex Processors?

The market cap of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹113.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Binayak Tex Processors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Binayak Tex Processors are ₹1,600.05 and ₹1,600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binayak Tex Processors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binayak Tex Processors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹2,916.95 and 52-week low of Binayak Tex Processors is ₹1,579.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Binayak Tex Processors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Binayak Tex Processors has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -25.79% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, 21.1% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Binayak Tex Processors are 57.62 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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