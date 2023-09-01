Follow Us

Binani Industries Ltd. Share Price

BINANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Binani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.65₹14.65
₹14.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.90₹35.60
₹14.65
Open Price
₹14.65
Prev. Close
₹14.65
Volume
5,185

Binani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.65
  • R214.65
  • R314.65
  • Pivot
    14.65
  • S114.65
  • S214.65
  • S314.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.8314.36
  • 105.7814.47
  • 206.5414.9
  • 507.2116.23
  • 10010.0917.26
  • 20020.119.85

Binani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Binani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Binani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from Binani Industries Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:02 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Binani Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:37 AM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Binani Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:51 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Binani Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About Binani Industries Ltd.

Binani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1962PLC025584 and registration number is 025584. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Braj Binani
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Visalakshi Sridhar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Bagri
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Maity
    Director
  • Mr. Pradyut Meyur
    Director

FAQs on Binani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Binani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.47 and PB ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Binani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Binani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

