Binani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1962PLC025584 and registration number is 025584. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.47 and PB ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Binani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.