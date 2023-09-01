What is the Market Cap of Binani Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹45.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Binani Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.47 and PB ratio of Binani Industries Ltd. is -0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Binani Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Binani Industries Ltd. is ₹14.65 as on .