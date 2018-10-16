Billionaire investor Vijay Kedia sings to the tune of ‘Mere Rashk-e-Qamar’: Shares multibagger formula

Vijay Kedia has come out with a new song titled, “Mere Share Bazaar”, wherein he shares an important tip to overcome losses.

After taking Youtube and Twitter with a pleasant surprise about three months ago with a song on picking up quality stocks, billionaire investor Vijay Kedia has now taken it up a notch with higher tempo and peppier beats, literally. The ace investor has released his second single ‘Mere Share Bazaar’, on the tune of hit Bollywood number ‘Mere Rashk-e-Qamar’, advising investors on how to tread in a volatile stock market.

Unlike the previous song, in which he mostly shared the characteristics of a good quality company stock, Vijay Kedia shares his own experience through the rough and tumble of the stocks markets in his second song. Vijay Kedia’s tale of his not-so-pleasant encounter with penny stocks is sure to bring a smile to your face.

‘Mere Share Bazaar’, written and performed by Vijay Kedia, captures the psyche of a typical stock market investor. Investors’ tendency of confidence, over-confidence, greed, fear, panic, picking penny stocks on random tips, buying high and selling low — all find a mention in the song as hilarious verses roll out one after the other.

While the recent share market rout may have spooked many investors, ace stock picker Vijay Kedia says that ups and downs are an integral part of the stock market. His song tells investors how to overcome losses made in penny stocks in the stock market rout. The song goes on to say to explain how gullible investors enter into futures and options and make huge losses.

Watch Full Song: ‘Mere Share Bazaar’ — Written and Performed by Vijay Kedia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, how can the investors escape from stock market bloodbath? Vijay Kedia explains in the song that after making a huge loss in trading, it is best to give up investing in penny stocks. Further, he says that it is important to invest through mutual funds, to get mutlibagger returns. “Like in life, ups and downs are an integral part of the stock market. We just need to learn how to handle & enjoy the ride 🙂 my second song about the stock market written and sung by me,” Vijay Kedia tweeted.

Like in life, ups and downs are an integral part of the stock market. We just need to learn how to handle & enjoy the ride 🙂 my second song about the stock market written and sung by me. Do share your views! (English translation with the YT link)https://t.co/blgvMciVgk — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) October 14, 2018

Earlier in July this year, Vijay Kedia had made a song sharing pro tips with investors looking to pick multibagger tips saying, one can conquer the stock market and the profits by using the ‘buy right and sit tight’ philosophy. He urges the investors to forget their investments once they pick up a good quality stock.

“In my 30 years in the stock market, I don’t remember a single day where I held cash. Even if I sell stocks, I cannot hold it in my bank for more than 10 days. Cash is my enemy, as it reflects in my spending habits too,” Vijay Kedia told in a recent interview with ET Now.