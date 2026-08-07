Here's the live share price of Bilcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bilcare
|5.23
|-2.30
|-11.52
|-9.76
|-11.02
|-8.08
|-7.88
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bilcare has declined 11.02% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bilcare has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.28
|61.2
|10
|59.65
|60.69
|20
|61.34
|60.73
|50
|60.9
|61.06
|100
|60.54
|62.52
|200
|69.86
|65.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bilcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Bilcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Bilcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Bilcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 30, 2026, 08:39 AM IST IST
|Bilcare - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|May 30, 2026, 08:33 AM IST IST
|Bilcare - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended On 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bilcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939PN1987PLC043953 and registration number is 043953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bilcare is ₹61.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bilcare is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bilcare is ₹144.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bilcare are ₹62.00 and ₹60.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bilcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bilcare is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Bilcare is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bilcare has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and -7.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bilcare are -16.62 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global