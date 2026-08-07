What is the share price of Bilcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bilcare is ₹61.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Bilcare? The Bilcare is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bilcare? The market cap of Bilcare is ₹144.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bilcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bilcare are ₹62.00 and ₹60.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bilcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bilcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bilcare is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Bilcare is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Bilcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Bilcare has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and -7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bilcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bilcare are -16.62 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global