BILCARE LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.50 Closed
-2-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bilcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.50₹75.00
₹73.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.10₹94.09
₹73.50
Open Price
₹73.50
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
21,183

Bilcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.5
  • R275.5
  • R376
  • Pivot
    74
  • S173
  • S272.5
  • S371.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.377.48
  • 1057.2779.78
  • 2058.3779.58
  • 5060.8471.87
  • 10063.1563.92
  • 20071.1959.34

Bilcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.09-6.4153.0637.1820.4955.3993.17
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Bilcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Bilcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bilcare Ltd.

Bilcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939PN1987PLC043953 and registration number is 043953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 429.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Devene
    Director
  • Mr. Vijesh Mehra
    Director
  • Ms. Diksha Tomar
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Vaidya
    Director

FAQs on Bilcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bilcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Bilcare Ltd. is ₹173.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bilcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bilcare Ltd. is 0.45 and PB ratio of Bilcare Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bilcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bilcare Ltd. is ₹73.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bilcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bilcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bilcare Ltd. is ₹94.09 and 52-week low of Bilcare Ltd. is ₹31.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

