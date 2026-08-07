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Bilcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

BILCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Bilcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.21 Closed
-1.27₹ -0.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bilcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.70₹62.00
₹61.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹116.00
₹61.21
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
917

Source: Dion Global

Bilcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bilcare		5.23-2.30-11.52-9.76-11.02-8.08-7.88
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bilcare has declined 11.02% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bilcare has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Bilcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bilcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.2861.2
1059.6560.69
2061.3460.73
5060.961.06
10060.5462.52
20069.8665.98

Source: Dion Global

Bilcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bilcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bilcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTBilcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTBilcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTBilcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 30, 2026, 08:39 AM IST ISTBilcare - Announcement Under Regulation 30
May 30, 2026, 08:33 AM IST ISTBilcare - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended On 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bilcare

Bilcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939PN1987PLC043953 and registration number is 043953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreyans Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kavita Bhansali
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Devene
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alka Sagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bilcare Share Price

What is the share price of Bilcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bilcare is ₹61.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bilcare?

The Bilcare is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bilcare?

The market cap of Bilcare is ₹144.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bilcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bilcare are ₹62.00 and ₹60.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bilcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bilcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bilcare is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Bilcare is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bilcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bilcare has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -2.3% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and -7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bilcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bilcare are -16.62 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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