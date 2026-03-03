Here's the live share price of BIL Vyapar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BIL Vyapar has declined 10.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.06%.
BIL Vyapar’s current P/E of -10.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BIL Vyapar
|-8.00
|-10.93
|-8.39
|-48.44
|-41.45
|-25.07
|-10.86
|Bajaj Finserv
|-4.99
|-3.43
|-4.95
|-1.14
|5.75
|12.78
|13.35
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-5.73
|-2.14
|-4.86
|-17.52
|-5.75
|20.17
|23.90
|Choice International
|-6.73
|-9.62
|-9.35
|-9.41
|51.45
|74.76
|95.28
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|0.11
|-3.22
|-13.45
|-13.08
|32.81
|36.33
|18.45
|Rane Holdings
|-2.32
|-12.69
|-15.77
|-21.47
|2.26
|9.70
|12.97
|BF Investment
|-3.16
|-1.83
|-10.02
|-18.22
|-7.07
|-1.36
|3.91
|Abans Financial Services
|0
|0
|-1.40
|-10.67
|1.88
|-4.34
|-1.43
|Max India
|-2.85
|-4.56
|-21.63
|-30.95
|-13.15
|23.50
|19.87
|Tamboli Industries
|-2.21
|-6.95
|-3.45
|-2.46
|12.46
|10.60
|22.54
Over the last one year, BIL Vyapar has declined 41.45% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (5.75%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-5.75%), Choice International (51.45%). From a 5 year perspective, BIL Vyapar has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (13.35%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.84
|6.82
|10
|7
|6.92
|20
|7.13
|7.04
|50
|7.29
|7.53
|100
|8.95
|8.64
|200
|11.06
|10.32
In the latest quarter, BIL Vyapar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.72%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
|BIL Vyapar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 19, 2026, 6:50 PM IST
|BIL Vyapar - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:08 AM IST
|BIL Vyapar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Creditors Held On Friday, 13 February, 2026.
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|BIL Vyapar - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31T December
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:19 PM IST
|BIL Vyapar - Change In Name Of Auditor
BIL Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1962PLC025584 and registration number is 025584. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BIL Vyapar is ₹6.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BIL Vyapar is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BIL Vyapar is ₹20.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BIL Vyapar are ₹6.75 and ₹6.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BIL Vyapar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BIL Vyapar is ₹23.56 and 52-week low of BIL Vyapar is ₹6.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BIL Vyapar has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -7.07% for the past month, -21.18% over 3 months, -46.06% over 1 year, -21.36% across 3 years, and -10.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BIL Vyapar are -10.95 and -0.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.