BIL Vyapar Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIL VYAPAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BIL Vyapar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.44 Closed
-4.87₹ -0.33
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
BIL Vyapar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.44₹6.75
₹6.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.40₹23.56
₹6.44
Open Price
₹6.75
Prev. Close
₹6.77
Volume
2,060

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BIL Vyapar has declined 10.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.06%.

BIL Vyapar’s current P/E of -10.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BIL Vyapar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BIL Vyapar		-8.00-10.93-8.39-48.44-41.45-25.07-10.86
Bajaj Finserv		-4.99-3.43-4.95-1.145.7512.7813.35
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-5.73-2.14-4.86-17.52-5.7520.1723.90
Choice International		-6.73-9.62-9.35-9.4151.4574.7695.28
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		0.11-3.22-13.45-13.0832.8136.3318.45
Rane Holdings		-2.32-12.69-15.77-21.472.269.7012.97
BF Investment		-3.16-1.83-10.02-18.22-7.07-1.363.91
Abans Financial Services		00-1.40-10.671.88-4.34-1.43
Max India		-2.85-4.56-21.63-30.95-13.1523.5019.87
Tamboli Industries		-2.21-6.95-3.45-2.4612.4610.6022.54

Over the last one year, BIL Vyapar has declined 41.45% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (5.75%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-5.75%), Choice International (51.45%). From a 5 year perspective, BIL Vyapar has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (13.35%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.90%).

BIL Vyapar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BIL Vyapar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.846.82
1076.92
207.137.04
507.297.53
1008.958.64
20011.0610.32

BIL Vyapar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BIL Vyapar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.72%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BIL Vyapar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 6:53 PM ISTBIL Vyapar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 19, 2026, 6:50 PM ISTBIL Vyapar - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 14, 2026, 1:08 AM ISTBIL Vyapar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Creditors Held On Friday, 13 February, 2026.
Feb 14, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTBIL Vyapar - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31T December
Feb 13, 2026, 8:19 PM ISTBIL Vyapar - Change In Name Of Auditor

About BIL Vyapar

BIL Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117WB1962PLC025584 and registration number is 025584. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Bagri
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mrs. Archana Manoj Shroff
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Thakorlal Shroff
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Ranjan Maity
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pradyut Meyur
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Pankti Patel Poojari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BIL Vyapar Share Price

What is the share price of BIL Vyapar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BIL Vyapar is ₹6.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BIL Vyapar?

The BIL Vyapar is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BIL Vyapar?

The market cap of BIL Vyapar is ₹20.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BIL Vyapar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BIL Vyapar are ₹6.75 and ₹6.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BIL Vyapar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BIL Vyapar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BIL Vyapar is ₹23.56 and 52-week low of BIL Vyapar is ₹6.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BIL Vyapar performed historically in terms of returns?

The BIL Vyapar has shown returns of -4.87% over the past day, -7.07% for the past month, -21.18% over 3 months, -46.06% over 1 year, -21.36% across 3 years, and -10.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BIL Vyapar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BIL Vyapar are -10.95 and -0.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

