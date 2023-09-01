Follow Us

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Share Price

BIJOY HANS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.85₹20.85
₹20.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.85₹24.25
₹20.85
Open Price
₹20.85
Prev. Close
₹20.85
Volume
0

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.85
  • R220.85
  • R320.85
  • Pivot
    20.85
  • S120.85
  • S220.85
  • S320.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.121.49
  • 1021.7521.73
  • 2027.070
  • 5041.460
  • 10049.90
  • 20024.950

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.74-5.23-5.23-5.66-0.95-0.95
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Share Holdings

Bijoy Hans Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bijoy Hans Ltd.

Bijoy Hans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909AS1985PLC002323 and registration number is 002323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Patawari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Patawari
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Harlalka
    Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Patawari
    Director
  • Mr. Pukhraj Lunkar
    Director

FAQs on Bijoy Hans Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd.?

The market cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹6.26 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is -17.03 and PB ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is 1.78 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Bijoy Hans Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹20.85 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bijoy Hans Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bijoy Hans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹20.85 as on Aug 21, 2023.

