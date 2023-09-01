What is the Market Cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd.? The market cap of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹6.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is -17.03 and PB ratio of Bijoy Hans Ltd. is 1.78 as on .

What is the share price of Bijoy Hans Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bijoy Hans Ltd. is ₹20.85 as on .