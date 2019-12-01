BigBasket wholesale unit loss widens to Rs 562 crore

Revenue from operations, however, increased 73.86% y-o-y to Rs 2,752.56 crore during the period, the company’s RoC filings, sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler, reported.
BigBasket’s wholesale unit, Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses widened 81.33% year on year to Rs 562.67 crore in the year to March 2019.
Revenue from operations, however, increased 73.86% y-o-y to Rs 2,752.56 crore during the period, the company’s RoC filings, sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler, reported.
Expenses of the Bengaluru-based online grocer shot up to Rs 3,365.28 crore in FY19 from Rs 1,915.96 crore in FY18 — a rise of 75.64%, the data revealed.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.