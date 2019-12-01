BigBasket wholesale unit loss widens to Rs 562 crore

Expenses of the Bengaluru-based online grocer shot up to Rs 3,365.28 crore in FY19 from Rs 1,915.96 crore in FY18 — a rise of 75.64%, the data revealed.

BigBasket’s wholesale unit, Supermarket Grocery Supplies’ losses widened 81.33% year on year to Rs 562.67 crore in the year to March 2019.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 73.86% y-o-y to Rs 2,752.56 crore during the period, the company’s RoC filings, sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler, reported.

