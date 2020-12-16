Big Bull run! Equity market investors gain Rs 293,000 crore in four days

ICICI Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards

Investors have become richer by Rs 2.93 lakh crore over the past four sessions as equity markets continued their winning momentum amid unabated foreign fund inflows and supportive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 403.29 points on Wednesday to close at its all-time peak of 46,666.46. The BSE benchmark has gained 706.58 points in four trading sessions.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 2,93,826.28 crore to Rs 1,85,13,978.81 crore in four days. “Indian markets are effortlessly rallying to record highs on a daily basis tracking firm global markets. Increasing prospects of US stimulus measures, hopes of an effective vaccine and a conclusive Fed meeting to announce a positive policy are lifting market sentiments across the globe. “In the domestic market, all sectors witnessed good momentum with realty leading the rally in hopes of a revival in demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services.

In the Sensex pack, HDFC, ONGC, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra were the major gainers in Wednesday’s session, spurting up to 3.11 per cent.

In contrast, ICICI Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards, falling up to 1.09 per cent. Sectorally, BSE realty index jumped 5.03 per cent, followed by consumer durables (2.39 per cent), telecom (1.75 per cent), metal (1.75 per cent), consumer discretionary goods & services (1.42 per cent) and capital goods (1.39 per cent).

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap and mid-cap indices jumped up to 0.88 per cent. At the BSE, 1,860 companies advanced, while 1,165 declined and 173 remained unchanged.