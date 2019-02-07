Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s money mantra for retail investors

The non-professional investors should not keep asise more than 10 percent for self-investing if they are not looking to invest seriously, he noted.

The non-professional investors including salaried class should invest in the stock markets through mutual funds route, veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said on Wednesday at the TiECON Summit in Mumbai. Making investments in the stock markets is a serious business and takes full-time attention, he added. The non-professional investors should not keep asise more than 10 percent for self-investing if they are not looking to invest seriously, he noted.

On the stock market rout of last year especially in midcap section, the veteran investor said that the investors should blame themselves for the mistake of investing at such high valuations.

Adding he said that Narendra Modi should be back as Prime Minister in 2019 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surprise with an upside in its election tally. India has raised its growth level in each decade since independence and democracy, entrepreneurship and natural resources fuel it, he also said.

Speaking further the ace investor said that the world is faced with two big dangers – unstable currency and China’s rising debt. The ‘Big Bull’ as he is famously called in the world of stock market also said that global economic slowdown doesn’t necessarily mean that it will impact financial markets.

The growth and prosperity come only when there is chaos, like in India and America, he added. “Democracy, entrepreneurship and natural resources are factors behind India’s growth,” he said.