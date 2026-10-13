Think of India’s big industrial companies as runners in the same race, but not on the same track. Some are building power lines across deserts, some are making the heavy machines that keep electricity flowing, and some are supplying the country’s armed forces.

In its outlook for the Q2FY27, the brokerage house Nuvama sees opportunities across power equipment, infrastructure and defence. It prefers names such as Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), Skipper, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Solar Industries India and GE Vernova T&D India, based on their growth prospects, valuations and expected improvement in execution.

KPIL and Skipper: Can the second half bring a recovery?

EPC companies have faced execution challenges, partly due to disruptions in the Middle East. However, Nuvama believes the sector could be moving towards a recovery, even though the September quarter may not mark a clear turning point.

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The brokerage expects KPIL to report revenue growth of 9% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9%. Skipper, which has no Middle East exposure in its order book, is expected to post revenue growth of 11.5% and a margin of 10.8%.

Nuvama identifies domestic transmission and distribution demand, healthy buildings and factories orders, and improving export payment inflows as potential drivers of a second-half recovery. It also expects better working capital management to support cash flows.

As per the brokerage report, “We believe the EPC pack is past the worst, although Q2 is unlikely to mark an inflection as ME disruptions weigh on execution and T&D margins.”

Nuvama retains its ‘Buy’ rating on KPIL and Skipper. It values KPIL at 14.6 times estimated FY28 earnings per share (EPS), against a target multiple of 16 times and a bull-case multiple of 18 times. Skipper is valued at around 17 times earnings, compared with Nuvama’s target multiple of 20 times.

Siemens Energy India and Voltamp Transformers: Margin recovery in focus

High-voltage transmission and distribution (T&D) companies are expected to maintain strong operational performance. Nuvama estimates execution growth of 45.6% year-on-year, while operating profit margins could expand by 270 basis points to 22.4%.

The brokerage notes that “HV T&D is expected to sustain its robust execution momentum, with execution growth of 45.6% YoY and blended margin expanding 270bp YoY to 22.4%.”

However, with several stocks in this segment trading close to their target valuations, Nuvama prefers GE Vernova T&D India, identified as Siemens Energy in the report, due to its valuation, earnings growth and business portfolio.

Among non-power industrial companies, the brokerage expects sequential margin improvement as earlier price hikes begin to flow through. It estimates order inflow and revenue growth of 19.4% and 13.1%, respectively, although margins could remain 220 basis points lower year-on-year.

Nuvama noted, “We like Voltamp on expected margin recovery, robust order inflows supported by new capacity expansion”. It cites a valuation of 26 times earnings against a target multiple of 30 times.

BHEL: Earnings growth could support the stock

BHEL is another company on Nuvama’s list. The brokerage expects better operating margins as the company executes orders with higher profitability and benefits from operating leverage.

Nuvama report added, “We also like BHEL on stronger OPM driven by execution of better margin orders and operating leverage.”

Nuvama estimates BHEL’s EPS to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76% between FY26-FY28.

Solar Industries and BEL: Defence stocks remain in focus

In the defence segment, Nuvama continues to prefer Solar Industries India and Bharat Electronics (BEL). It expects Solar Industries to benefit from defence execution, while BEL is expected to maintain operating margins above 27%.

The brokerage says, “We expect Q2FY27 to sustain healthy execution momentum, with BEL maintaining 27%+ margin and SOIL benefiting from strong defence execution.”

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) remains dependent on the pace of Light Combat Aircraft deliveries, while Bharat Dynamics (BDL) could see a sequential recovery as production and deliveries of the Akash Weapon System gather pace.

Nuvama estimates Solar Industries’ EPS to grow at a CAGR of 46% between FY26-28. It cites a valuation of around 44 times earnings against a target multiple of 60 times.

What investors need to watch

Nuvama’s outlook highlighted three factors such as order execution, margin recovery and cash generation.

EPC companies could benefit from stronger domestic demand and improving working capital, while high-voltage T&D businesses are expected to sustain execution. In defence, the pace at which orders translate into deliveries will remain important.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.