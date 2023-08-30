BHEL, Shakti Pumps, Suzlon Energy, Axis Bank among 127 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 7 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green during the intraday session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 gained 90.55 points or 0.47% to reach 19,433.20, and the 30-share Sensex surged 312.59 points to reach 65,388.41. Midcap stocks took the lead in driving gains among the broader market indices. The sectoral indices were broadly trading in the green, with gains led by Nifty Metal, Realty, and Media.

Zomato, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, BHEL, Cochin Shipyard, Gokaldas Exports, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Shakti Pumps (India), Delta Manufacturing, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Atul Auto, Gokaldas Exports, Kothari Petrochemicals, Bharat Bijlee, Sharda Motor Industries, Menon Bearings, Surya Roshni, Mukand, Neogen Chemicals, Kopran, RattanIndia Enterprises, NRB Bearing, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Coral India Finance & Housing, Hindustan Construction Company, RKEC Projects, BSE, Pricol, Railtel Corporation Of India, The Indian Hotels Company, Steelcast, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Jai Balaji Industries, Kalyani Forge, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), EIH, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, S Chand And Company, Suzlon Energy, Eimco Elecon (India), Skipper, Precision Wires India, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Geojit Financial Services, Ksb, Steel Strips Wheels, Escorts Kubota, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jindal Drilling & Industries, S.J.S. Enterprises, Balaji Telefilms, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Thomas Scott (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Pitti Engineering, PTC India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, DP Abhushan, PTC India Financial Services, Sonam Clock, Tata Metaliks, TVS Motor Company, AstraZeneca Pharma India, GRP, Tata Steel Long Products, Lords Chloro Alkali, Share India Securities, Apollo Sindoori Hotels, The Tinplate Company of India, Caplin Point Laboratories, Maharashtra Scooters, Chalet Hotels, Krsnaa Diagnostics, MOIL, SJVN, Kalyan Jewellers India, Salasar Techno Engineering, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Ravinder Heights, JTL Industries, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Axis Bank, Sanghvi Movers, Elecon Engineering Company, Precision Camshafts, Time Technoplast, Jindal Stainless, NBCC (India), Rategain Travel Technologies, Ircon International, Aartech Solonics, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Nesco, REC, Gufic Biosciences, Minda Corporation, Sah Polymers, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Aditya Birla Money, Max Financial Services, and Varroc Engineering were among 127 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Pyramid Technoplast, Rajesh Exports, Bkm Industries, Shrenik, and Steel Exchange India were among 7 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

UFLEX, Shakti Pumps (India), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Ram Ratna Wires, Neogen Chemicals, Delta Manufacturing, Take Solutions, and Menon Bearings were among the volume gainers.