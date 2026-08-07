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Bheema Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHEEMA CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Bheema Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.15 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.85
As on Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bheema Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.15₹17.37
₹16.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.15₹35.34
₹16.15
Open Price
₹17.37
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
3,431

Source: Dion Global

Bheema Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bheema Cements		0-13.73-28.29-37.38-41.464.072.42
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bheema Cements has declined 41.46% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Bheema Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Bheema Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bheema Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5117.37
1018.7218.51
2020.620.22
5024.822.89
10024.8724.39
20025.2928.3

Source: Dion Global

Bheema Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bheema Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.06%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bheema Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTBheema Cements - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 30, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTBheema Cements - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer (DIN:07063368) As The Managing Director Of The Company
Apr 30, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTBheema Cements - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma (DIN: 07087346) As The Whole-Time Director Of
Apr 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTBheema Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Apr 30, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTBheema Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Bheema Cements

Bheema Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1978PLC002315 and registration number is 002315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Bhavani Lakshmi Kilaru
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raja Kishore Tadimalla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ruthwesh Argula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anantha Ramaiah Srinivasula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bheema Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Bheema Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on Feb 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is Bheema Cements?

The Bheema Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bheema Cements?

The market cap of Bheema Cements is ₹52.67 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bheema Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bheema Cements are ₹17.37 and ₹16.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bheema Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bheema Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bheema Cements is ₹35.34 and 52-week low of Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on Feb 24, 2025.

How has the Bheema Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bheema Cements has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.73% for the past month, -28.29% over 3 months, -41.46% over 1 year, 4.07% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bheema Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bheema Cements are -1.84 and -5.65 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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