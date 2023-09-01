Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bheema Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1978PLC002315 and registration number is 002315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹102.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd. is -2.18 and PB ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bheema Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹29.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.