What is the share price of Bheema Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Bheema Cements? The Bheema Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bheema Cements? The market cap of Bheema Cements is ₹52.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bheema Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bheema Cements are ₹17.37 and ₹16.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bheema Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bheema Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bheema Cements is ₹35.34 and 52-week low of Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on .

How has the Bheema Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Bheema Cements has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.73% for the past month, -28.29% over 3 months, -41.46% over 1 year, 4.07% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bheema Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bheema Cements are -1.84 and -5.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global