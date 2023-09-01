Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bheema Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHEEMA CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.50 Closed
0.380.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bheema Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹32.50
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.40₹190.00
₹31.50
Open Price
₹32.50
Prev. Close
₹31.38
Volume
47,719

Bheema Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.67
  • R233.83
  • R335.17
  • Pivot
    31.33
  • S130.17
  • S228.83
  • S327.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.5330.82
  • 10163.1931.2
  • 20158.9532.34
  • 50129.237.91
  • 10086.8552.23
  • 20050.4569.31

Bheema Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.78-11.57-40.81-74.18-77.98119.82119.82
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Bheema Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Bheema Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bheema Cements Ltd.

Bheema Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1978PLC002315 and registration number is 002315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tadimella Rajakishore
    Director
  • Ms. Bhavani Lakshmi Kilaru
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ruthwesh Argula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Shivappa Biradar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anantha Ramaiah Srinivasula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bheema Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bheema Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹102.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd. is -2.18 and PB ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bheema Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bheema Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bheema Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Bheema Cements Ltd. is ₹29.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data