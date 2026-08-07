Here's the live share price of Bheema Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bheema Cements
|0
|-13.73
|-28.29
|-37.38
|-41.46
|4.07
|2.42
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bheema Cements has declined 41.46% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Bheema Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.51
|17.37
|10
|18.72
|18.51
|20
|20.6
|20.22
|50
|24.8
|22.89
|100
|24.87
|24.39
|200
|25.29
|28.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bheema Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.06%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Bheema Cements - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 30, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|Bheema Cements - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer (DIN:07063368) As The Managing Director Of The Company
|Apr 30, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|Bheema Cements - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma (DIN: 07087346) As The Whole-Time Director Of
|Apr 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Bheema Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Apr 30, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|Bheema Cements - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Bheema Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1978PLC002315 and registration number is 002315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Bheema Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bheema Cements is ₹52.67 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bheema Cements are ₹17.37 and ₹16.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bheema Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bheema Cements is ₹35.34 and 52-week low of Bheema Cements is ₹16.15 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Bheema Cements has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.73% for the past month, -28.29% over 3 months, -41.46% over 1 year, 4.07% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bheema Cements are -1.84 and -5.65 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global