Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.48
|17.42
|0.11
|31.79
|27.65
|28.71
|28.71
|-1.07
|-5.05
|-5.65
|8.41
|-11.31
|75.46
|114.71
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.14
|2.80
|-4.64
|-8.91
|-40.92
|-6.37
|44.79
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|3.59
|-1.34
|-3.79
|-10.49
|-29.35
|79.95
|202.59
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290GJ2021PLC127878 and registration number is 127878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹66.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹54.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹85.10 and 52-week low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.