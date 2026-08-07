Here's the live share price of Bhatia Colour Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhatia Colour Chem
|-11.92
|-32.36
|-44.95
|-85.74
|-90.27
|-11.83
|-6.51
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhatia Colour Chem has declined 90.27% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhatia Colour Chem has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.58
|34.49
|10
|38.24
|36.25
|20
|40.81
|39.03
|50
|45.32
|53.48
|100
|92.28
|100.45
|200
|230.01
|165.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhatia Colour Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Colour Chem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Colour Chem - Notice Of 5Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Colour Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026.
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Colour Chem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Colour Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Thursday, July 02, 2026For
Source: Dion Global
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290GJ2021PLC127878 and registration number is 127878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhatia Colour Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹42.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Colour Chem are ₹32.00 and ₹29.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Colour Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹31.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhatia Colour Chem has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -32.36% for the past month, -44.95% over 3 months, -90.27% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem are 10.16 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global