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Bhatia Colour Chem Share Price

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BSE

BHATIA COLOUR CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Bhatia Colour Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
-4.64₹ -1.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhatia Colour Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.89₹32.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.31₹430.00
₹30.00
Open Price
₹31.46
Prev. Close
₹31.46
Volume
37,600

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Colour Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhatia Colour Chem		-11.92-32.36-44.95-85.74-90.27-11.83-6.51
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhatia Colour Chem has declined 90.27% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhatia Colour Chem has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Bhatia Colour Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Colour Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.5834.49
1038.2436.25
2040.8139.03
5045.3253.48
10092.28100.45
200230.01165.89

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Colour Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhatia Colour Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhatia Colour Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTBhatia Colour Chem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTBhatia Colour Chem - Notice Of 5Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTBhatia Colour Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026.
Jul 11, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTBhatia Colour Chem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBhatia Colour Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Thursday, July 02, 2026For

Source: Dion Global

About Bhatia Colour Chem

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290GJ2021PLC127878 and registration number is 127878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Brijlal Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshchand Chanduram Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ashokkumar Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jitendra Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Ashish Amodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhruvi Shyam kapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhatia Colour Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Bhatia Colour Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhatia Colour Chem?

The Bhatia Colour Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Colour Chem?

The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹42.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhatia Colour Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Colour Chem are ₹32.00 and ₹29.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Colour Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Colour Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹31.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhatia Colour Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhatia Colour Chem has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -32.36% for the past month, -44.95% over 3 months, -90.27% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem are 10.16 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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