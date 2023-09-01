Follow Us

BHATIA COLOUR CHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.06 Closed
0.110.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹55.00
₹54.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹85.10
₹54.06
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹54.00
Volume
17,600

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.71
  • R255.35
  • R355.71
  • Pivot
    54.35
  • S153.71
  • S253.35
  • S352.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.2653.8
  • 1058.5551.85
  • 2054.7949.58
  • 5048.7347.73
  • 10048.2947.04
  • 20030.6946.9

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4817.420.1131.7927.6528.7128.71
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24290GJ2021PLC127878 and registration number is 127878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshchand Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nevil Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rutu Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Insiya Nalawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹66.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹54.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹85.10 and 52-week low of Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

