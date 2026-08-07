What is the share price of Bhatia Colour Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhatia Colour Chem? The Bhatia Colour Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Colour Chem? The market cap of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹42.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhatia Colour Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Colour Chem are ₹32.00 and ₹29.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Colour Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Colour Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Bhatia Colour Chem is ₹31.31 as on .

How has the Bhatia Colour Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhatia Colour Chem has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -32.36% for the past month, -44.95% over 3 months, -90.27% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Colour Chem are 10.16 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global