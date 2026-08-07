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Bhaskar Agrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

BHASKAR AGROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.05 Closed
-6.00₹ -6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhaskar Agrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹118.45
₹108.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.00₹199.90
₹108.05
Open Price
₹115.95
Prev. Close
₹114.95
Volume
1,468

Source: Dion Global

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhaskar Agrochemicals		-2.66-14.25-36.22-21.53-8.6322.4916.90
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhaskar Agrochemicals has declined 8.63% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhaskar Agrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.86115.64
10118.28116.7
20120.23119.6
50129.51128.35
100147.96134.13
200132.93130.67

Source: Dion Global

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhaskar Agrochemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhaskar Agrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 30, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTBhaskar Agrochem. - Results - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTBhaskar Agrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter A
Apr 08, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTBhaskar Agrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBhaskar Agrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 13, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTBhaskar Agrochem. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Bhaskar Agrochemicals

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1988PLC008331 and registration number is 008331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Pattabhi Rama Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Praveen Kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Dr. Aluri Naga Uma Maheswara Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. P Rajyalaxmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S V Satyanarayana Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhaskar Agrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹108.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

The Bhaskar Agrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹56.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are ₹118.45 and ₹108.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhaskar Agrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹199.90 and 52-week low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhaskar Agrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhaskar Agrochemicals has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, -14.25% for the past month, -36.22% over 3 months, -8.63% over 1 year, 22.49% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are 12.25 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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