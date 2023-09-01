Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-11.15
|-41.31
|-44.65
|-48.64
|-4.77
|158.52
|141.52
|-0.25
|-1.03
|3.03
|15.54
|5.97
|94.83
|372.65
|3.27
|-3.79
|-11.20
|-15.57
|-20.43
|19.06
|25.64
|8.17
|7.31
|9.48
|-1.75
|-10.98
|61.69
|114.04
|1.35
|6.25
|11.26
|11.90
|-11.41
|-16.60
|5.84
|3.53
|7.47
|23.36
|18.31
|3.85
|-21.27
|15.01
|14.00
|2.05
|8.16
|-0.52
|-29.14
|148.96
|148.96
|6.07
|1.89
|-8.27
|-5.64
|-13.66
|59.64
|11.54
|4.33
|3.77
|-3.10
|9.11
|-24.94
|1.31
|21.07
|0.85
|3.83
|10.87
|17.81
|7.14
|2.55
|44.62
|38.80
|36.39
|34.89
|34.46
|1.85
|-14.15
|-14.15
|-1.50
|-8.61
|29.00
|5.44
|-8.27
|66.60
|16,980.58
|8.12
|10.21
|2.00
|1.79
|-26.98
|30.65
|127.50
|3.55
|0.75
|1.99
|-10.70
|-32.53
|-11.64
|-11.64
|3.37
|-3.60
|-18.89
|-2.21
|9.13
|93.09
|137.95
|-2.59
|16.99
|14.55
|13.56
|-24.23
|52.65
|17.79
|3.01
|-2.45
|10.99
|11.36
|-34.69
|-54.94
|-54.94
|-1.81
|28.91
|47.57
|28.46
|-14.35
|109.03
|71.42
|0.66
|-8.06
|-26.97
|14.62
|-7.79
|239.64
|156.63
|4.03
|3.43
|13.39
|2.59
|-33.65
|12.69
|-43.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1988PLC008331 and registration number is 008331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 133.72 and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.