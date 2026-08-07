Here's the live share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|-2.66
|-14.25
|-36.22
|-21.53
|-8.63
|22.49
|16.90
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhaskar Agrochemicals has declined 8.63% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhaskar Agrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.86
|115.64
|10
|118.28
|116.7
|20
|120.23
|119.6
|50
|129.51
|128.35
|100
|147.96
|134.13
|200
|132.93
|130.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhaskar Agrochemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Bhaskar Agrochem. - Results - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Bhaskar Agrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter A
|Apr 08, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Bhaskar Agrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 31, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Bhaskar Agrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Bhaskar Agrochem. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1988PLC008331 and registration number is 008331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹108.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhaskar Agrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹56.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are ₹118.45 and ₹108.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhaskar Agrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹199.90 and 52-week low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhaskar Agrochemicals has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, -14.25% for the past month, -36.22% over 3 months, -8.63% over 1 year, 22.49% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are 12.25 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.
Source: Dion Global