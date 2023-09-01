Follow Us

BHASKAR AGROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.90 Closed
-1.36-0.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.65₹36.20
₹34.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.16₹101.00
₹34.90
Open Price
₹35.39
Prev. Close
₹35.38
Volume
8,757

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.18
  • R237.47
  • R338.73
  • Pivot
    34.92
  • S133.63
  • S232.37
  • S331.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.3537.55
  • 1039.9241.24
  • 2039.5246.42
  • 5039.4553.2
  • 10044.1357.92
  • 20054.6959.64

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.15-41.31-44.65-48.64-4.77158.52141.52
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1988PLC008331 and registration number is 008331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Pattabhi Rama Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Praveen Kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Dr. Aluri Naga Uma Maheswara Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. P Rajyalaxmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S V Satyanarayana Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 133.72 and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

