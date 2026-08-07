What is the share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹108.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhaskar Agrochemicals? The Bhaskar Agrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals? The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹56.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhaskar Agrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are ₹118.45 and ₹108.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhaskar Agrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹199.90 and 52-week low of Bhaskar Agrochemicals is ₹92.00 as on .

How has the Bhaskar Agrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhaskar Agrochemicals has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, -14.25% for the past month, -36.22% over 3 months, -8.63% over 1 year, 22.49% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals are 12.25 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global