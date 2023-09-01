What is the Market Cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹18.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 133.72 and PB ratio of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is 1.51 as on .

What is the share price of Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on .