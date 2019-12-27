Bharti Infratel: ‘Hold’ on with target price of Rs 293, says Edelweiss

Considering it has been challenging to secure merger-related permissions over the past 18-20 months, we believe BHIN could call off the merger.

Bharti Infratel (BHIN) has, yet again, extended the Indus Towers merger completion date by two months to February 24, 2020. Management has cited lack of requisite government approvals for further extension of the long-stop date. It also stated that there is no assurance of the merger getting completed within the now extended timeframe as well. Considering it has been challenging to secure merger-related permissions over the past 18-20 months, we believe BHIN could call off the merger. We perceive this as a negative for Bharti Airtel as well as Vodafone Idea, which were eyeing inflows from stake sale in the merged entity. Given weak tenancy additions on one hand and merger risks on the other, our stance remains cautious. Maintain ‘Hold’ with DCF- based TP of Rs 293.

After extending the long-stop date for the first time on October 24, 2019, once again BHIN has extended its timeline of merger completion with Indus Towers by another two months to February 24, 2020. We believe this is related to the pending clearance from the Department of Telecom with respect to an international arbitration of an old case involving Vodafone. Given the sustained delay and slightly ambiguous commentary in the press release, we believe the company may call off the merger.

At a time when telcos are eyeing fund inflow in the face of the mammoth AGR-related liabilities, we believe this extension of deadline is a negative, since both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were eyeing inflows from stake sale in the merged entity.

While BHIN is facing growth challenges due to Vodafone Idea network consolidation as well as weak demand from other operators, the merger risk adds to its woes. The stock is trading at FY21E EV/EBITDA of 6.7x. We maintain ‘Hold/SP’ with DCF-based TP of Rs 293.