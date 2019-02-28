Bharti Airtel’s mega fund raising: Sunil Mittal firm to launch Rs 25,000 crore rights issue of shares

एयरटेल द्वारा अभी लगाए जा रहे सभी दूरसंचार उपकरण 5G के लिए तैयार

Amid hieghtened competition from billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, India’s largest telco Bharti Airtel has approved a fund raising of up to Rs 32,000-crore, which. Bharti Airtel’s board has approaved the fund raising totalling to up to Rs 32,000 crore, out of which up to Rs 25,000 crores will be through rights issue; and Perpetual Bond with equity credit up to Rs 7000 crores.

According to the firm’s exchange release, the rights issue is priced at Rs 220 per fully paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 215 per fully paid equity share over face value of Rs. 5 per share); and the rights entitlement ratio is 19 shares for every 67 shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Notably, in a rights issue, each shareholder receives the right to purchase a pro rata allocation of additional shares at a specific price and within a specific period (usually 16 to 30 days). Shareholders are not obligated to exercise this right. With respect to other terms and conditions, the Board has authorized the ‘Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising’ to make decisions with regard to setting the record date, appointment of intermediaries, finalization of the Letter of Offer and other related matters.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has invited Vodafone Idea to partner in the independent optical fibre firm that it is putting in place. The proposal, if accepted, would shape up the single largest independent fibre company in the country. “We will have our fibre company in place by end of March and in that we have invited Vodafone to come and join,” Financial Express reported citing Bharti Enterprises Chairman’s interaction with a group of select journalists at the ongoing Mobile World Congress. The given proposal is designed on the same lines as Indus Towers where Vodafone and Idea Cellular have stakes. Telesonic is a subsidiary of Airtel and a new structure would come into place if Vodafone accepts the proposal to pool together assets, he added.