Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares among worst Nifty performers since last Diwali; check bottom 10 names

Samvat 2074 had been a disappointing year for equity stock market investors with the 30-share Sensex giving just 7% returns, and the Nifty returns even more subdued at about 4% since last Diwali. A lot of heavyweight stocks including Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank have dragged down the index returns. Shares of homegrown automaker Tata Motors shed 53.77% in Samvat 2074, to become the worst Nifty performer in the period since last Diwali.
It has been a poor year for oil and gas stocks too, with shares of HPCL and BPCL losing 50% and 42% in the year, respectively. Bharti Infra shares have corrected by more than 42%, and emerged as the fourth worth performing Nifty stock in the period. Yes Bank shares have shed more than 39%, emerging as the fifth worst Nifty 50 stock in the period in terms of returns. Shares of Indiabulls Housing (down 38%), Vedanta (down 36%), Bharti Airtel (negative 35%), IOCL (corrected by 33%), Eicher Motors (shed 28%) were also among the top 20 worst performing Nifty stocks in Samvat 2075.
However, it has been an excellent year for technology stocks, with the IT index zooming about 34%. Shares of Tech Mahindra have emerged as the overall Nifty winner returning a whopping 52% in the period. IT behemoth TCS comes second in the Nifty pack with returns of 49.5%. Infosys shares, with returns of 44.31% have emerged as the third best Nifty performer in the period. Titan (42.8%), ICICI Bank (37.7%), JSW Steel (37.66%), Axis Bank (30.7%) HUL (29.8%) Bajaj Finance (27.5%) have also managed to be among the top 10 performers in Samvat 2074. With returns of 21.67%, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has been ranked at the 10th spot among the Nifty.
