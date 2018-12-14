Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea rise nearly 10% after TDSAT quashes predatory pricing rules

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 3:14 PM

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea zoomed nearly 10 percent after TDSAT quashed TRAI’s rules on predatory pricing.

togofogo, smartphonesShares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea zoomed nearly 10 percent after TDSAT quashed TRAI’s rules on predatory pricing.

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea zoomed nearly 10 percent after TDSAT quashed TRAI’s rules on predatory pricing. While Bharti Airtel stock rose 9.97 percent to hit intraday high of  Rs 332.9, Vodafone Idea earned 8.02 percent to Rs 37.7 on the BSE. On NSE, Bharti Airtel scrip jumped 9.99 percent to Rs 333.4, and Vodafone Idea surged 8.02 percent to Rs 37.7.

The telecom tribunal TDSAT on Thursday had junked telecom regulator TRAI’s new rules on predatory pricing on account of lack of transparency in the guidelines over determining market share and rates of services.

Telecom majors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea received much-needed relief who had accused that the norms were favouring a particular a new entrant.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex turns choppy; Nifty below 10,800; Fortis Healthcare plunges 14%; Airtel up 10%

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty have turned choppy this afternoon amid mixed macro cues like weakening rupee and easing crude prices. Sensex is trading about 40 points lower at 35,879.21.

Nifty saw similar movement, shedding 5.55 points, 0.05 per cent, to 10,786. Fortis Healthcare Ltd share price plunged 14% to Rs 130.20 on Friday morning after Supreme Court put its sale on hold. Bharti Airtel share price gained by more than 9.8% after Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) quashed provisions related to predatory pricing and discounted tariffs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea rise nearly 10% after TDSAT quashes predatory pricing rules
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition