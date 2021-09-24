Airtel, Voda-Idea, RIL, Dish TV, Yes Bank, BPCL, SBI Cards, Jubilant Foodworks, Adani stocks in focus

Nifty has formed a strong bullish breakout candle and has consistently maintained higher bottom series formation, which supports further uptrend from current levels. Image: Pixabay

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive opening on Friday, as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures surged in trade, rising 23 points to 17852 on Singaporean Exchange. In today’s trade, BSE Sensex is likely to hit the crucial 60,000 level. “Nifty has formed a strong bullish breakout candle and has consistently maintained higher bottom series formation, which supports further uptrend from current levels. For day traders, 17800-17750-17720 would be key support levels. On the other hand, 17900-17950-17990 could act as a major resistance level in the short run. Contra traders can take a long bet between 17750-17720 with a strict 16910 support stop loss,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

JSPL: Jindal Steel & Power has been declared the preferred bidder for the Kasia iron ore and dolomite mine by the Odisha government. The auction of the mine, which has an estimated reserve of 278 million tonne, was held on September 18. JSPL has offered to pay 118.1% premium.

Dish TV India, Yes Bank: Dish TV said on Thursday it received a requisition from its largest shareholder, Yes Bank, to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek the removal of certain directors, including managing director Jawahar Lal Goel.

Power Finance Corporation, REC: State-run sector-specific lenders PFC and REC have disbursed Rs 85,000 crore to electricity distribution companies (discoms) under the Rs 1.25-lakh-crore liquidity infusion scheme aimed at helping these loss-making entities clear the dues to power producers.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), a quick service restaurants operator and master franchise of brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, on Thursday said it has acquired 25 per cent stake in Gurugram-based nutrition company Wellversed Health.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd’ telecom operator Reliance Jio added mobile subscribers at a scorching pace in July, and Bharti Airtel also spruced up its user tally, even as Vodafone Idea lost 14.3 lakh customers, according to the latest data from regulator Trai.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm ‘Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd’ (ADLPL). ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations.

BPCL, SBI Cards: Fuel retailer BPCL and SBI Cards and Payment Services on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded RuPay contactless credit card, offering fuel and other benefits. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and SBI Card have joined hands to launch the ‘BPCL SBI Card co-branded RuPay Contactless Credit Card’, according to a joint release.