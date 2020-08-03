Stocks in focus: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, among others to remain in news

Corporate earnings, July auto sales numbers, developments in COVID-19 cases and other global cues will be tracked by investors

Nifty futures were trading 87 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 11,018 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a weak start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Corporate earnings, July auto sales numbers, developments in COVID-19 cases and other global cues will be tracked by investors. Besides, Manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled to be declared later in the day while the Markit Services PMI is expected to be released on August 5. Also, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is scheduled to meet for three days, will begin on August 4 and announce the decision on August 6. “Investors are advised to remain cautious and partly book profits. They should wait for a sharp correction before making any fresh bets,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO Samco Group.

Stocks in focus today

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company in a stock exchange filing informed that it has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Hybrid Annuity Project under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase I-Package VII).

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Not satisfied with responses submitted by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on priority plans, regulator Trai has shot off additional “technical” queries to both the telcos and asked them to explain their stand on August 4, PTI cited a source as saying.

Maruti Suzuki: Auto companies are scheduled to announce their July sales numbers from today. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj-Auto will remain in focus today.

Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries: Dhanlaxmi Bank, VST Industries, Astral Poly Technik, Dixon Technologies, Hikal, Exide Industries, MRPL, PTC India Financial Services and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on Monday.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,443.98 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,679.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.