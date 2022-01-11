Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Paytm stocks in focus

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade.

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 68.50 points or 0.4 per cent down at 17,979 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended over 650 points or 1.10% up at 60,395, while Nifty settled 197 points, or 1.1 per cent, higher at 18,009. Analyts say that the upside movement continued in the market after a small dip and the strength of upside momentum seems to be back in the market. “The next upside levels to be watched around 18200/18350, which could be achieved in one week. Immediate support is placed at 17870 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Future Retail: Amazon has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order that stayed the arbitration proceedings initiated by the e-commerce giant before a Singapore tribunal against Future Retail.

Bharti Airtel, Voda-Idea, RIL: The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry rose 4.24% sequentially to Rs 53,510 crore for the July-September 2021 period. The access services or mobile services AGR of all private telcos – Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea – rose during the period, while that of state-run BSNL witnesses a drop, showed data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Paytm: Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday posted over four-fold jump in loan disbursals from its platform both in terms of numbers and value in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Q3 results today: Delta Corp, National Standard, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Radhe Developers (India), Vikas Proppant & Granite and Earum Pharmaceuticals are among the companies that will announce their December quarter results today.

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel Corporation of India has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 17.5 per cent of paid-up share capital for the financial year 2021-22. The total pay-out of the dividend is around Rs 56 crore, the central government public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways said.