Bharti Airtel, Tarsons Products, ITC, TCS, BPCL among stocks in focus today

Stocks to watch today (Image: REUTERS)

SGX Nifty was deep down in red on Friday morning, signalling a weak start for domestic indices on the final trading session of the week. Nifty futures were down a staggering 150 points. However, on the charts, analysts see some respite creeping in after Sensex, Nifty closed with gains on the F&O expiry session. “The upside bounce of Thursday could be a relief factor for the bulls to make a comeback. The next two important resistances to be watched around 17600 and 17800 in the near term. At the same time lower levels of buying is expected on any dips,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Many analysts have been suggesting a stock-specific action in such a market.

Tarsons Products: After having successfully closed its Rs 1,023 crore IPO, Tarsons Products will list on the stock exchanges today. The shares of Tarson Products were offered to investors in the price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Greenlam Industries: On Thursday the furnishing company said that its board will meet on December 13 to consider a sub-division or split of equity shares.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has conducted India’s First 5G trial in the 700 MHz band. Airtel said that the demo conducted using 5G Standalone mode, achieves the highest broadband coverage of 40 Km between two 5G test sites.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation informed the bourses on Thursday that it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from issuing bonds through a private placement.

ITC: Hospitality to FMCG behemoth ITC on Thursday saw interest from investors after reports surfaced that the company is developing a nasal spray for COVID-19 prevention.

BPCL: The privatisation of Bharat petroleum Corporation limited is unlikely to be concluded before the end of the current financial year, said finance secretary TV Somanathan yesterday.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by South32, a global mining and metals company, to enhance its IT operating model and provide application and infrastructure services critical to its global operations, strengthening its operational resilience and business agility.

JSW Energy: The company said that it has approved the re-organisation of its renewable and thermal business.