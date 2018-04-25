Airtel shares rally 5% as teleco aims to create world’s largest tower firm outside China; 8 key details

Following the development, shares of Bharti Airtel jumped as high as 5.15% to a day’s top of Rs 427 on BSE on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel share price today: Shares of India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the telecom giant planned to create world’s largest mobile tower company outside China. Bharti Airtel share price BSE and NSE extended gains on Wednesday after opening higher at Rs 414 on BSE and Rs 414.45 on NSE. Earlier yesterday, Bharti Airtel reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 beating the street estimates but posted the lowest consolidated net profit in last 15 years. Also, Bharti Airtel in its earnings release declared a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 5.

“Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE:BHARTI) (“Bharti Airtel”), Idea Cellular Ltd (NSE:IDEA) (along with its subsidiary ABTL, “Idea Group”) and Vodafone Group Plc (LSE:VOD) (“Vodafone”) today announce that they have agreed to merge Vodafone’s, Idea Group’s and Providence Equity Partners’ (“Providence”) respective shareholdings in Indus Towers Ltd (“Indus Towers”) into Bharti Infratel Ltd (NSE:INFRATEL) (“Bharti Infratel”), creating a combined company that will own 100% of Indus Towers (the “Transaction”),” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Following the development, shares of Bharti Airtel jumped as high as 5.15% to a day’s top of Rs 427 on BSE while the stock advanced 5.2% to a day’s high of Rs 427.4 on NSE. “The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers by way of merger will create a pan-India tower company, with over 163,000 towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas in India.The combined company will be the largest tower company in the world outside China in terms of the number of towers,’ Bharti Airtel added.

“The merger ratio (1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every 1 Indus Towers share, the “Merger Ratio”) is within the range recommended by the independent valuer. The transaction values Indus Towers at an enterprise value of Rs 715 billion (US$10.8 billion) or 9.3x EV/LTM EBITDA,” Bharti Airtel said further.

Details of the deal