Bharti Airtel share price jumps over 1% today after strong Q4 results; should you buy, sell, hold Airtel stock?

Bharti Airtel shares rose on Wednesday after the company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY22-23.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Bharti Airtel share price
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel stock has tanked 6% in the last six months while it has surged over 12% in the last one year.

Bharti Airtel share price jumped 1% to Rs 797.4 today after the telecom giant’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share and Re 1 per partly paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY22-23. Airtel’s net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 3005.60 crore in Q4FY23 backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio. Bharti Airtel stock has fallen 6% in the last six months and jumped over 12% in the last one year. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty 50 fell 32.15 points or 0.18% to 18,254.35 and BSE Sensex dipped 88.01 points or 0.14% to 61,844.46 on Wednesday.

Stock call: Should you buy, sell or hold Airtel stock?

Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1008 (26.4% upside)

“Bharti reported strong Q4 results with consol EBIDTA/PAT of Rs 186.9 (+1.3%; PLe Rs 186.5bn) and Rs 42.3bn (+61.7%QoQ; PLe Rs 36.8bn). FY23 EBITDA/PAT stood at Rs 712.7/ Rs 83.5bn. Overall very strong operational performance. Reiterate BUY with SOPT-based PT of Rs 1008,” said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 10:12 IST

