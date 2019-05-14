Bharti Airtel share price jumps after telco scraps Rs 299 post paid plans

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 3:16:28 PM

Shares of India's major telecom firm Bharti Airtel jumped on Tuesday afternoon, after the firm scrapped low-valued post paid plans of Rs 299.

Bharti Airtel, backed by billionaire Sunil Mittal, has spent heavily to defend its position in India against disruptive upstart Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.Bharti Airtel shares gained by more than 6.5% to hit the day?s high at Rs 339.50.

Shares of India’s major telecom firm Bharti Airtel jumped on Tuesday afternoon, after the firm scrapped low-valued post paid plans of Rs 299. Bharti Airtel shares gained by more than 6.5% to hit the day’s high at Rs 339.50. A CNBC TV18 report said that Airtel has made Rs 349/399 plans as the minimum for its postpaid customers. Airtel’s website shows the plans starting at Rs 499, followed by Rs 749 and Rs 999. Earlier this month, the firm’s mega Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opened for subscription. As a part of the issue, the Sunil Mittal-led telco looks to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore by issuing fully paid up shares at a share price of Rs 220 per share, and an additional Rs 7,000 crore via foreign currency perpetual bond issue.  The telecom firm has fixed the entitlement ratio at 19 shares for every 67 shares held.

Also read: Will D-Mart shares continue to create value? Here’s what CEO promised Avenue Supermarts shareholders

The rights issue will remain open till May 17. The rights issue is part of a larger Rs 32,000 crore capital raising programme. Airtel had received commitment from its single-largest shareholder Singtel, promoters, and GIC Singapore to participate in the Rs 32,000 crore. The firm aims to raise Rs 7,000 crore through foreign currency-denominated perpetual bonds.

In the latest quarter, Bharti Airtel reported a 29% jump in net profit, aided by a one-time gain of Rs 2,022 crore. The company reported a surprise consolidated net profit of Rs 107.2 crore, during the January-March period. Excluding this one-off gain, Bharti Airtel has reported a loss of nearly Rs 1,200 crore, which is more than Rs 1,041 crore (before exceptional gain) in the third quarter, according to the filing to the exchanges. The firm had announced that its Africa operations’ net profit has grown to $83 million for the quarter ended March 31, as compared to a net loss of $49 million in the same period previous fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bharti Airtel share price jumps after telco scraps Rs 299 post paid plans
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition