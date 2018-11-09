Bharti Airtel share price cracks 5% after Moody’s puts company under review for downgrade

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 11:00 AM

Bharti Airtel share price: Shares of Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel cracked nearly 6% in early morning trade on Friday after Moody's Investors Service placed the telecom company's rating on review for downgrade.

bharti airtel share price todayBharti Airtel share price slipped 5.8% to an over one-week low of Rs 288.7 per share on the NSE.

Shares of Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel cracked nearly 6% in early morning trade on Friday after Moody’s Investors Service placed the telecom company’s rating on review for downgrade. Reports on Thursday said Moody’s has placed Bharti Airtel’s rating on review for downgrade following low levels of profitability and expectation of weak cash flow. Following the report, Bharti Airtel share price slipped 5.8% to an over one-week low of Rs 288.7 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

On the BSE, Bharti Airtel share price slipped by 5.2% to a low of Rs 290 per share in early morning trade today. Bharti Airtel was the top loser on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Friday. According to a statement issued on Thursday, the US-based agency Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ‘Baa3’ issuer and senior unsecured rating of Bharti Airtel and the ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B V.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates! Sensex, Nifty recover from day’s lows; Bharti Airtel top index drag; rupee gains as crude eases

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

‘Baa3’ is the lowest investment-grade bond ratings. Any downgrade would put the rating in speculative grade. Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Annalisa DiChiara said: “The review for downgrade is primarily driven by our expectation that Bharti’s cash flow generation will remain weak and leverage elevated… Because we believe a more rational competitive environment in India’s telecommunications market is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, the review also reflects uncertainty as to whether the company’s profitability, cash flow situation and debt levels can improve sustainably and materially over the same period.” DiChiara is Moody’s lead analyst for Bharti.

The review also reflects the company’s low levels of profitability, particularly from its core Indian mobile operations, negative free cash flow and higher debt levels to fund capital spending, it said. According to Moody’s, the review on Bharti’s rating will focus on the company’s commitments and plans to substantially reduce debt levels significantly over a short period of time; and plans to turnaround the underlying Indian mobile operations. While the majority of the USD 1.25 billion raised from the pre-IPO of its African business will be used to reduce debt, leverage will only improve marginally, Moody’s said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bharti Airtel share price cracks 5% after Moody’s puts company under review for downgrade
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition