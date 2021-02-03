Stocks in focus: Bharti Airtel, Indigo Paints, ACC, GAIL, Power Grid, RIL, Future Retail, HDFC

Following the two day rally, the Sensex has surged 3,511 points or 7.58 per cent and the Nifty has zoomed 1,007.25 points or 7.38 per cent in two sessions together with budget day gains. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 14,787.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday, hinting at a fresh record high opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Following the post budget day rally, the Sensex has surged 3,511 points or 7.58 per cent and the Nifty has zoomed 1,007.25 points or 7.38 per cent in two sessions together with budget day gains. A host of factors such as corporate earnings, Home First Finance Company’s listing, the third real estate investment trust Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REIT) IPO, services PMI numbers, Union cabinet meeting, three-day RBI MPC meeting, corporate earnings, crude oil prices and other global cues will sway the market sentiment today.

Stocks in focus today:

Bharti Airtel, Adani Green: A total of 88 BSE-listed companies including Bharti Airtel, Adani Green Energy, Jubilant FoodWorks, PNC Infratech, Hindustan Copper, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and VIP Industries, among others are scheduled to announce their October-December quarter earnings today.

Indigo Paints: Through a bulk deal on NSE, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority lapped up 6.41 lakh shares of Indigo Paints at Rs 2,730.29 apiece. Similarly, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Nomura India Investment Mother Fund, Swapnil Mehta, Edelweiss Finance and Investment Ltd, India Acornicav and NK Securities Research Private Ltd, bought and sold company’s shares through multiple bulk deals on NSE.

ACC Ltd: CLSA Global Markets Private Ltd bought stake in four companies — ACC Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, GAIL India and Power Grid Corporation of India– through multiple block deals on BSE.

RIL, Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Tuesday said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd following a Delhi High Court order directing status quo to be maintained till the court pronounces its order.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 2,926 crore for the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3FY21). Sequentially, its net profit grew 2 per cent.