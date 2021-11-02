Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors stocks in focus

Analysts say that Nifty has smartly bounced up taking even the broader markets higher.

Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 18,016 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the last session, BSE Sensex rallied 831 points or 1.40 per cent to 60,138.46, while NSE’s Nifty 50 index surged 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,930. Analysts say that Nifty has smartly bounced up taking even the broader markets higher. “18033-18098 is the next band of resistance while 17799 is the support,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said. Moreover, Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections for October, came in at Rs 1.30 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.17 lakh crore in September, indicating strengthening economic recovery in the second half of the fiscal year 2021-22. It was the second-highest monthly number since the introduction of GST.

Stocks in focus

Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma: BSE-listed companies such as Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bank of India, Godrej Properties, Union Bank of India, Dabur India, Easy Trip Planners, Jindal Steel & Power, Jyothy Labs, Laxmi Organic Industries, Minda Corporation, MTAR Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Radico Khaitan, Stove Kraft, Trent, and Unichem Laboratories will release September quarter earnings on November 2.

ONGC: The Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas has asked state-run oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to consider divesting 60% stake in the country’s largest producing oil and gas assets in Mumbai offshore.

Coal India: Coal India (CIL) despatches hit 364.4 million tonne in the first seven months of the current fiscal, the highest ever, posting a 19% growth over the corresponding period the last fiscal. During the same period last fiscal, CIL despatched 305.8 MT.

Bandhan Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised private sector lender Bandhan Bank as its agency bank for undertaking government businesses. The appointment would allow the Kolkata-based lender to undertake government businesses on behalf of the RBI. With this, Bandhan Bank joins ranks with a few other scheduled private sector banks to be empanelled as agency banks of the RBI, the lender said in a release on Monday.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation on Monday reported a 32% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter to Rs 3,780 crore, as the lender saw a pick-up in loan growth and net interest income (NII).

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Monday announced a Rs 1,000-crore investment in the data centre business of Sify Technologies. The investment in Sify Infinit Spaces will help the company invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in building data centres in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad and also invest in renewable energy assets for the company’s assets, a statement said.

Tata Motors: The company posted a loss of Rs 4,415.5 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 307.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 61,378.8 crore from Rs 53,530 crore YoY.