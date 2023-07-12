Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries among 122 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in red in the intraday session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 dipped 16.25 points or 0.08% to 19,423.15 and 30-share Sensex fell 94.19 points or 0.14% to 65,523.65. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 fell 0.18%, Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.08%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.88% and Nifty Total Market rose 0.02%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.16%, Nifty Financial Service rose 0.17%, Nifty Auto gained 0.04%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.29% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.01%.

HDFC Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Reliance Industries, Delta Corp, ICICI Bank, Olectra Greentech, BSE, Zen Technologies, and IndusInd Bank were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

360ONE WAM, 5Paisa Capital, ABB India, Action Construction Equipment, Akzo Nobel India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Metcast, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Bijlee, Black Box, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, BSE, Carysil, Castrol India, Centum Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CIE Automotive India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Craftsman Automation, Cyient DLM, Data Patterns (India), D.B.Corp, D P Wires, EIH, Elgi Equipments, eMudhra, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Exide Industries, Gabriel India, Geekay Wires, Goldstone Technologies, Goodyear India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Hume Pipe Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, International Conveyors, ION Exchange (India), The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jai Balaji Industries, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, Just Dial, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kamat Hotels (I), KDDL, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Ksolves India, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lumax Industries, Lupin, Mankind Pharma, Manorama Industries, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Marine Electricals (India), Marksans Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MIRC Electronics, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mtar Technologies, NCC, Ndr Auto Components, NHPC, NLC India, Novartis India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Onward Technologies, Orchid Pharma, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, Peninsula Land, Poly Medicure, Power Mech Projects, Premier Explosives, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, RBL Bank, Refex Industries, Reliance Industries, Rolex Rings, Rossell India, Safari Industries (India), Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Synergy Green Industries, Shriram Pistons & Rings, S.J.S. Enterprises, SJVN, Somany Ceramics, The South Indian Bank, Steel Strips Wheels, Sundaram Brake Linings, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Motors, TD Power Systems, Uniparts India, Usha Martin, Vascon Engineers, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Welspun Enterprises, Xchanging Solutions, Zen Technologies, and Suzlon Energy were among 122 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Also Read Indian bond yields flattish, await inflation clarity for rate hike cues

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Jet Airways (India), NIIT, Sadhana Nitrochem, Arshiya, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dangee Dums, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Paras Petrofils, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, and Tirupati Forge were among 10 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Elgi Equipments, Delta Corp, Nazara Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Onward Technologies, Just Dial, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Poly Medicure, Sakuma Exports, Mtar Technologies, Aurum PropTech, Panache Digilife, Sundaram Brake Linings, Marksans Pharma, Ashoka Metcast, Vinati Organics, Hercules Hoists, TCPL Packaging, Syrma SGS Technology, EIH, Premier Explosives, and Zen Technologies were among the volume gainers.