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Bharatiya Global Infomedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.25 Closed
-2.11₹ -0.07
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharatiya Global Infomedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.16₹3.48
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.69₹4.79
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.48
Prev. Close
₹3.32
Volume
26,015

Source: Dion Global

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharatiya Global Infomedia		0-4.414.849.433.5014.4110.76
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has gained 3.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.33.27
103.273.25
203.173.25
503.473.33
1003.463.36
2003.313.24

Source: Dion Global

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharatiya Global Infomedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharatiya Global Infomedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 05, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTBharatiya Global Inf - Disclosure Of Large Entity
Jun 04, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTBharatiya Global Inf - Newspaper Publications
May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTBharatiya Global Inf - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Feb 15, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTBharatiya Global Inf - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Nov 17, 2025, 11:22 PM IST ISTBharatiya Global Inf - General

Source: Dion Global

About Bharatiya Global Infomedia

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062967 and registration number is 062967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Bhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Arti Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bibhashnath Mukharjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaya Misra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharatiya Global Infomedia Share Price

What is the share price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹3.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

The Bharatiya Global Infomedia is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹5.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are ₹3.48 and ₹3.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharatiya Global Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹2.69 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Bharatiya Global Infomedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharatiya Global Infomedia has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, 4.84% over 3 months, 3.5% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are 1.57 and 0.06 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bharatiya Global Infomedia News

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