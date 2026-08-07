What is the share price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹3.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharatiya Global Infomedia? The Bharatiya Global Infomedia is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia? The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹5.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharatiya Global Infomedia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are ₹3.48 and ₹3.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharatiya Global Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹2.69 as on .

How has the Bharatiya Global Infomedia performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharatiya Global Infomedia has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, 4.84% over 3 months, 3.5% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are 1.57 and 0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global