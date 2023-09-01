Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARATIYA GLOBAL INFOMEDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.05₹2.10
₹2.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.95₹3.45
₹2.10
Open Price
₹2.10
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
2,329

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.12
  • R22.13
  • R32.17
  • Pivot
    2.08
  • S12.07
  • S22.03
  • S32.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.852.08
  • 102.832.17
  • 202.852.34
  • 503.562.63
  • 1002.592.69
  • 2002.132.51

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.44-17.65-30.00-27.5982.61-27.59
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062967 and registration number is 062967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Bhhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Arti Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Harjit Singh Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kaushik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹3.33 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is -1.12 and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is 0.04 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data