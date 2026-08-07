Here's the live share price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharatiya Global Infomedia
|0
|-4.41
|4.84
|9.43
|3.50
|14.41
|10.76
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has gained 3.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.3
|3.27
|10
|3.27
|3.25
|20
|3.17
|3.25
|50
|3.47
|3.33
|100
|3.46
|3.36
|200
|3.31
|3.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharatiya Global Infomedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 05, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Bharatiya Global Inf - Disclosure Of Large Entity
|Jun 04, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Bharatiya Global Inf - Newspaper Publications
|May 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Bharatiya Global Inf - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Feb 15, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Bharatiya Global Inf - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Nov 17, 2025, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Bharatiya Global Inf - General
Source: Dion Global
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062967 and registration number is 062967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹3.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Bharatiya Global Infomedia is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹5.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are ₹3.48 and ₹3.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharatiya Global Infomedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia is ₹2.69 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Bharatiya Global Infomedia has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, 4.84% over 3 months, 3.5% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia are 1.57 and 0.06 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global