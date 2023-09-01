Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|2.44
|-17.65
|-30.00
|-27.59
|82.61
|-27.59
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1994PLC062967 and registration number is 062967. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹3.33 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is -1.12 and PB ratio of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is 0.04 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.