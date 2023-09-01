What is the Market Cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 21.89 and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on .