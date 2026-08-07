Here's the live share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries
|0
|-5.06
|-9.06
|20.97
|136.97
|71.00
|36.55
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has gained 136.97% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.95
|30.55
|10
|31.41
|30.33
|20
|28.53
|28.08
|50
|20.72
|22.28
|100
|14.34
|17.33
|200
|10.04
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.87%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Bharat Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Bharat Textiles - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Bharat Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Bharat Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Bharat Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC020072 and registration number is 020072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹30.00 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹17.57 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are ₹30.00 and ₹30.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹34.77 and 52-week low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹12.66 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, 136.97% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are 53.10 and 7.21 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global