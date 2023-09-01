Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|10.17
|10.17
|4.59
|14.56
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC020072 and registration number is 020072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 21.89 and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 and 52-week low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 21, 2023.