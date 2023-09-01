Follow Us

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Share Price

BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.61 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.61₹6.61
₹6.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹6.61
₹6.61
Open Price
₹6.61
Prev. Close
₹6.61
Volume
0

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.61
  • R26.61
  • R36.61
  • Pivot
    6.61
  • S16.61
  • S26.61
  • S36.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.216.42
  • 106.36.35
  • 206.186.46
  • 508.547.49
  • 1006.230
  • 2006.10

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00010.1710.174.5914.56
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC020072 and registration number is 020072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajeet Kumar Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhandari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shikha Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Veena Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Janarthanam Udayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivaraman Uthayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 21.89 and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is 2.27 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.61 and 52-week low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 21, 2023.

