What is the share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹17.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are ₹30.00 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹34.77 and 52-week low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹12.66 as on .

How has the Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, 136.97% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are 53.10 and 7.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global