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Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT TEXTILES & PROOFING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.66₹34.77
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries		0-5.06-9.0620.97136.9771.0036.55
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has gained 136.97% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.9530.55
1031.4130.33
2028.5328.08
5020.7222.28
10014.3417.33
20010.040

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.87%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTBharat Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listi
Aug 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTBharat Textiles - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jul 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTBharat Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTBharat Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 02, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTBharat Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries

Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC020072 and registration number is 020072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajeet Kumar Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhandari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sivaraman Uthayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Janarthanam Udayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹30.00 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

The market cap of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹17.57 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are ₹30.00 and ₹30.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹34.77 and 52-week low of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries is ₹12.66 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.06% for the past month, -9.06% over 3 months, 136.97% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries are 53.10 and 7.21 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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