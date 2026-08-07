What is the share price of Bharat Road Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Road Network is ₹17.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Road Network? The Bharat Road Network is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Road Network? The market cap of Bharat Road Network is ₹149.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Road Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Road Network are ₹18.29 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Road Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Road Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Road Network is ₹26.44 and 52-week low of Bharat Road Network is ₹16.60 as on .

How has the Bharat Road Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Road Network has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -19.31% over 3 months, -10.01% over 1 year, -17.86% across 3 years, and -12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network are -5.04 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global