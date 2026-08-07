Here's the live share price of Bharat Road Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Road Network
|1.08
|-4.61
|-19.40
|-14.44
|-10.11
|-17.89
|-12.67
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Road Network has declined 10.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Road Network has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.53
|17.64
|10
|17.64
|17.66
|20
|17.82
|17.82
|50
|18.6
|18.43
|100
|19.26
|19.18
|200
|20.76
|20.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Road Network saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.73%, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Bharat Road Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Bharat Road Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Bharat Road Network - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|May 31, 2026, 04:12 AM IST IST
|Bharat Road Network - Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Bharat Road Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Road Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB2006PLC112235 and registration number is 112235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Road Network is ₹17.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Road Network is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Road Network is ₹149.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Road Network are ₹18.29 and ₹17.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Road Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Road Network is ₹26.44 and 52-week low of Bharat Road Network is ₹16.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Road Network has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -19.31% over 3 months, -10.01% over 1 year, -17.86% across 3 years, and -12.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network are -5.04 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global