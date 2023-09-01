Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT ROAD NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.55 Closed
14.394.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹39.90
₹38.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹47.35
₹38.55
Open Price
₹34.35
Prev. Close
₹33.70
Volume
22,15,890

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.17
  • R243.73
  • R347.57
  • Pivot
    37.33
  • S134.77
  • S230.93
  • S328.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2733.23
  • 1034.6732.85
  • 2034.6532.41
  • 5034.5831.76
  • 10032.8131.57
  • 20033.7632.02

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.7226.8127.6527.8612.0610.46-75.66
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Road Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Road Network Ltd.

Bharat Road Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB2006PLC112235 and registration number is 112235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Construction & Contracting
  • Address
    Plot X1 . 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Block . EP Sector . V, Kolkata West Bengal 700091
  • Contact
    cs@brnl.inhttp://www.brnl.in

Management

  • Mr. Brahm Dutt
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bajrang Kumar Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Tuk Tuk Ghosh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Praful Tayal
    Director
  • Prof. Santanu Ray
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Bharat Road Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹323.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is -5.56 and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Road Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹38.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Road Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Road Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹47.35 and 52-week low of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data