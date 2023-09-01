Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.72
|26.81
|27.65
|27.86
|12.06
|10.46
|-75.66
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Road Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB2006PLC112235 and registration number is 112235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹323.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is -5.56 and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹38.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Road Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹47.35 and 52-week low of Bharat Road Network Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.