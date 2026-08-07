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Bharat Road Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT ROAD NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Bharat Road Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.78 Closed
0.45₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Road Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.36₹18.29
₹17.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.60₹26.44
₹17.78
Open Price
₹18.29
Prev. Close
₹17.70
Volume
3,476

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Road Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Road Network		1.08-4.61-19.40-14.44-10.11-17.89-12.67
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Road Network has declined 10.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Road Network has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Bharat Road Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Road Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5317.64
1017.6417.66
2017.8217.82
5018.618.43
10019.2619.18
20020.7620.87

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Road Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Road Network saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.73%, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Road Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTBharat Road Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 01, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTBharat Road Network - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Jul 15, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTBharat Road Network - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
May 31, 2026, 04:12 AM IST ISTBharat Road Network - Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTBharat Road Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Road Network

Bharat Road Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB2006PLC112235 and registration number is 112235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    Plot No. X1 - 2 & 3, Ground Floor, Block - EP, Kolkata West Bengal 700091
  • Contact
    cs@brnl.in
    http://www.brnl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Prof. Santanu Ray
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bajrang Kumar Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Lihala
    Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Chakraborty
    Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Manta Dey
    Director
  • Mr. Shree Ram Tewari
    Director

FAQs on Bharat Road Network Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Road Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Road Network is ₹17.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Road Network?

The Bharat Road Network is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Road Network?

The market cap of Bharat Road Network is ₹149.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Road Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Road Network are ₹18.29 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Road Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Road Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Road Network is ₹26.44 and 52-week low of Bharat Road Network is ₹16.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Road Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Road Network has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -19.31% over 3 months, -10.01% over 1 year, -17.86% across 3 years, and -12.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Road Network are -5.04 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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