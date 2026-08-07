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Bharat Parenterals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT PARENTERALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Bharat Parenterals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,375.00 Closed
-3.12₹ -44.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Parenterals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,375.00₹1,419.35
₹1,375.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹880.25₹1,559.90
₹1,375.00
Open Price
₹1,419.35
Prev. Close
₹1,419.35
Volume
163

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Parenterals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Parenterals		-6.46-0.9813.5631.42-5.0242.2231.26
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Parenterals has declined 5.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Parenterals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bharat Parenterals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Parenterals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,484.661,463.48
101,486.381,463.98
201,436.071,445.91
501,383.341,386.48
1001,265.881,316.16
2001,201.521,265.52

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Parenterals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Parenterals saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.21%, while DII stake increased to 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Parenterals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTBharat Parentera - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTBharat Parentera - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTBharat Parentera - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTBharat Parentera - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTBharat Parentera - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For T

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Parenterals

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018237 and registration number is 018237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat R Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemang J Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Zankhana Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gabhawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bharat Parenterals Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Parenterals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Parenterals?

The Bharat Parenterals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Parenterals?

The market cap of Bharat Parenterals is ₹947.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Parenterals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Parenterals are ₹1,419.35 and ₹1,375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Parenterals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Parenterals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,559.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Parenterals is ₹880.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Parenterals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Parenterals has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, -5.02% over 1 year, 42.22% across 3 years, and 31.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals are -61.52 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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