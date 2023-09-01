Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT PARENTERALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹601.05 Closed
-1.45-8.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.00₹620.00
₹601.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.65₹648.40
₹601.05
Open Price
₹600.00
Prev. Close
₹609.90
Volume
2,191

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1617.37
  • R2633.68
  • R3647.37
  • Pivot
    603.68
  • S1587.37
  • S2573.68
  • S3557.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5326.43584.71
  • 10326.17573.25
  • 20325.74548.85
  • 50326.6487.94
  • 100333.35436.99
  • 200352.33398.46

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.6936.9174.2774.2284.0932.86174.64
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Parenterals Ltd.

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018237 and registration number is 018237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat R Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemang J Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gabhawala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Zankhana Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Parenterals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹347.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is 10.85 and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹601.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Parenterals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹648.40 and 52-week low of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹305.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data