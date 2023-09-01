What is the Market Cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹347.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is 10.85 and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is 1.82 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Parenterals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is ₹601.05 as on .