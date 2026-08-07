Here's the live share price of Bharat Parenterals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Parenterals
|-6.46
|-0.98
|13.56
|31.42
|-5.02
|42.22
|31.26
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Parenterals has declined 5.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Parenterals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,484.66
|1,463.48
|10
|1,486.38
|1,463.98
|20
|1,436.07
|1,445.91
|50
|1,383.34
|1,386.48
|100
|1,265.88
|1,316.16
|200
|1,201.52
|1,265.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Parenterals saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.21%, while DII stake increased to 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Bharat Parentera - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Bharat Parentera - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Bharat Parentera - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Bharat Parentera - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Bharat Parentera - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For T
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Parenterals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018237 and registration number is 018237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Parenterals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Parenterals is ₹947.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Parenterals are ₹1,419.35 and ₹1,375.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Parenterals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,559.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Parenterals is ₹880.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Parenterals has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, -5.02% over 1 year, 42.22% across 3 years, and 31.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals are -61.52 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global