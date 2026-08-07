What is the share price of Bharat Parenterals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,375.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Parenterals? The Bharat Parenterals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Parenterals? The market cap of Bharat Parenterals is ₹947.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Parenterals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Parenterals are ₹1,419.35 and ₹1,375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Parenterals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Parenterals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Parenterals is ₹1,559.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Parenterals is ₹880.25 as on .

How has the Bharat Parenterals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Parenterals has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, -5.02% over 1 year, 42.22% across 3 years, and 31.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals are -61.52 and 2.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global