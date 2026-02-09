The interim India–US trade framework has pushed auto ancillary stocks like Bharat Forge and Sona BLW into focus. The structure protects domestic vehicle manufacturing in the near term and directs immediate benefits toward companies supplying parts to the US market.

The framework introduces preferential tariff-rate quotas for automotive components, improving cost visibility for Indian exporters with existing global exposure.

Trade framework and components export access

The agreement places its weight on auto components rather than fully built vehicles.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India said the framework improves predictability for exporters and strengthens bilateral manufacturing ties. ACMA president Vikrampati Singhania said commitments on preferential quotas and removal of select Section 232 duties support export competitiveness and technology collaboration, as quoted by Financial Express.

Several auto component stocks saw a sharp surge in trade as a result. Here is a quick look at the top movers today –

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge is one of India’s largest forging companies, supplying critical safety, engine, and chassis components to global automotive and industrial customers, with North America contributing about 38% of revenue in FY25, as per company disclosures.

The stock closed at Rs 1,589 on 9 February, rising 2.02% during the session. Over the past six months, the share price has gained 36.29%, while the one-year increase stands at 40.02%. Over five years, the stock has advanced 148.24%.

Forgings and precision components were among the categories affected by higher US duties earlier, and tariff relief directly improves pricing flexibility for Bharat Forge’s US-linked programs.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings continues to remain in focus as one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, with a strong presence in precision forged and geared components for electric and conventional powertrains. The company benefits from long-standing relationships with global OEMs, a diversified product portfolio, and rising exposure to the electric vehicle segment, which supports long-term growth visibility.

Its consistent execution, export-led revenue mix, and alignment with global electrification trends have helped it maintain investor interest across market cycles.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings closed at Rs 530 on February 9, 2026, marking a gain of Rs 16.50 or 3.21% for the day. Over the past six months, the stock has risen by Rs 84.05, delivering an 18.85% return. On a one-year basis, the stock has remained largely flat with a marginal increase of 0.26%, indicating consolidation after earlier gains. Over a longer horizon, Sona BLW has generated a 45.32% return over the past five years.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International operates as a global Tier-1 supplier with products ranging from wiring harnesses and mirrors to polymer and module systems supplied to major OEMs worldwide.

The stock closed at Rs 124.65, up 5.55% on February 9. Over six months, the share price has risen 37.33%, while the one-year gain is 37.99%. The five-year gajna stand at 42.15%.

The company has stated in past investor communications that direct exports from India to the US are limited in the short term as of FY25, though improved tariff terms support future bids for North America-linked vehicle platforms and sourcing programs.

Talbros Automotive Components

Talbros Automotive Components manufactures gaskets, hoses, and anti-vibration products, with recent company updates pointing to a growing export-oriented order pipeline in FY25.

The stock closed at Rs 286.40, up 4.70% on February 9. Over six months, it has gained 10.45%, while the one-year movement shows a marginal rise of 0.16%. Over five years, the share price has delivered a 619.24% return.

Products such as gaskets and sealing systems are directly affected by duty structures, and predictable tariffs support longer-tenure supply agreements with overseas OEMs.

UNO Minda

UNO Minda supplies switches, sensors, lighting systems, and electronic modules to global OEMs and continues to expand its overseas footprint through platform-level sourcing approvals during FY25.

The stock closed at Rs 1,213.60 on February 9, rising 4.80% during the session. Over the past six months, the share price has increased 11.95%, while the one-year gain stands at 13.09%. Over five years, the stock has advanced 314.13%.

Electronic and sensor-based components are sensitive to duty changes, and tariff relief improves UNO Minda’s competitiveness when bidding for North America-linked programs.

Subros

Subros manufactures automotive air-conditioning systems and thermal products supplied to OEMs in India and select overseas markets.

The stock closed at Rs 826 on February 9, gaining 4.57% on the day. Over six months, the share price has risen 4.88%, while the one-year increase stands at 29.86%. Over five years, the stock has climbed 158.61%.

Air-conditioning systems are globally traded components, and reduced duty friction supports pricing discipline when competing for export or aftermarket supply linked to US vehicle platforms.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors operates across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and through its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, which has material exposure to the US market. Jaguar Land Rover accounts for about 33% of Tata Motors’ volumes and contributed 86% of passenger vehicle revenue in FY25,.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles closed at Rs 377.60 on February 9, up 2.19% for the session. Over six months, the stock has declined 13.54%, while the one-year movement shows a fall of 46.57%. Over five years, the share price has risen 16.17%.

While the interim framework does not alter tariffs on finished vehicles, easing on component duties supports cost structures across Tata Motors’ supply chain, particularly for export-linked models and Jaguar Land Rover’s US operations.

Section 232 relief and export economics

Several auto parts categories, including engine components, transmission parts, forgings, and precision castings, were earlier subject to a 25% levy under Section 232.

The interim framework replaces that structure with quotas and lower duties, easing landed costs for Indian suppliers.

The US accounts for about $6.18 billion of India’s auto component exports in FY25, compared with imports of about $1.57 billion in FY25, making tariff relief particularly relevant for Indian manufacturers with US-facing order books.

Conclusion

The interim India–US trade framework keeps domestic vehicle manufacturing protected while opening a clearer path for auto component exports to the US.

In the near term, companies with established export capabilities across forgings, suspension systems, wiring, electronics, thermal systems, and sealing products stand to see the earliest impact as tariff relief and quotas take effect.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.